Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. – An addiction counselor who helped defeat a marijuana legalization proposal in North Dakota four years ago has launched a fresh opposition group seeking to do it again this November. Kristie Spooner announced her group, Healthy and Productive North Dakota, less than five weeks before Election Day...
Wisconsin hunter dies of medical issue while hunting in southeast ND
COGSWELL, N.D. (KFGO) – A hunter died of an apparent medical issue early Thursday morning in southeastern North dakota. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said the 32-year-old Sherwood, Wisc. man was hunting with family when he collapsed while walking to a duck blind shortly before 7 a.m. southeast of Cogswell. Paeper says family members did CPR, but the man died.
Minnesota lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold guns traced to several crimes
ST. PAUL (KFGO/WCCO) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday morning that his office has filed a complaint against Fleet Farm for negligently selling firearms linked to violent crimes. Ellison said Wednesday that in one instance, 24 guns were sold to a single individual during a four-month span...
