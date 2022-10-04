ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. – An addiction counselor who helped defeat a marijuana legalization proposal in North Dakota four years ago has launched a fresh opposition group seeking to do it again this November. Kristie Spooner announced her group, Healthy and Productive North Dakota, less than five weeks before Election Day...
Wisconsin hunter dies of medical issue while hunting in southeast ND

COGSWELL, N.D. (KFGO) – A hunter died of an apparent medical issue early Thursday morning in southeastern North dakota. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said the 32-year-old Sherwood, Wisc. man was hunting with family when he collapsed while walking to a duck blind shortly before 7 a.m. southeast of Cogswell. Paeper says family members did CPR, but the man died.
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed...
