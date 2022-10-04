COGSWELL, N.D. (KFGO) – A hunter died of an apparent medical issue early Thursday morning in southeastern North dakota. Sargent County Sheriff Travis Paeper said the 32-year-old Sherwood, Wisc. man was hunting with family when he collapsed while walking to a duck blind shortly before 7 a.m. southeast of Cogswell. Paeper says family members did CPR, but the man died.

