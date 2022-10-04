A 42-year-old Galesburg man is facing a slew of charges after fleeing from police during an ongoing dispute with his estranged ex-wife. Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to the 800 block of East Second Street and met with a 37-year-old female theft victim who told police the week prior that her ex-husband stole her car and numerous items from inside her home. The female reported that her ex broke into her house again and took numerous items. The male admitted to taking the items via text message and agreed to return a portion of the items to her. When the male returned to the house, the female notified the police. Officers arrived on the scene and the male was sitting in the car out front that his ex reported stolen. The man sped away at a high rate of speed running numerous stop signs in the process eluding police. The following day, GPD found the car was returned and the man contacted police saying he would turn himself in. The ex-husband admitted to taking numerous items when he turned himself in on Friday – some of the items were pawned, some were traded for drugs, and some were returned to his ex-wife. Between the two incidents, some of the charges the man is facing include two counts of Criminal Damage, two counts of Residential Burglary, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Fleeing, Reckless Driving, and Mail Fraud. He was taken to the Knox County Jail.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO