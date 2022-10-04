Read full article on original website
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects – 1 with meth – tried to siphon gas from Cadillac
A 27-year-old McCausland man and a 30-year-old Davenport woman face felony charges after police say suspects drilled a hole in a Cadillac Escalade to siphon gas from it. Bradley Dove faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and second-degree criminal mischief, court records say. Brianna Moss of...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspects stole bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill. Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
indherald.com
Scott County grand jury returns 16 indictments
HUNTSVILLE | A Scott County grand jury returned 16 indictments during a relatively busy but otherwise routine session on Thursday. • Bruce Allen Babb, 60: Indicted on a single count of DUI, a Class A misdemeanor, stemming from a Jan. 23 traffic stop by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office during which he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
WQAD
Knox County deputies arrest man who evaded them, charge him with multiple crimes
GALESBURG, Ill. — On Wednesday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a stolen Chevy Equinox parked next to a residence in East Galesburg. Deputies identified 19-year-old Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle. Quick was observed running from the back door of...
ourquadcities.com
Two East Galesburg men arrested after car stolen
On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a tip on a stolen Chevrolet Equinox, at 106 Miller Ave., in East Galesburg. Deputies responded to the address and spoke with the resident who identified Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle, according to a Thursday release.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff awards four people for aiding gas station employees during attempted robbery
Oquawka, Ill.- Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw has recognized four Oquawka residents for their actions in assisting gas station employees during an attempted robbery. Rick Bundy, Christopher Cassiday, Gary Marston III, and Tammy Bundy all from Oquawka, each received a certificate of appreciation Monday, October 3rd, from the Henderson...
Blue Grass police chief's home subject of search warrant
BLUE GRASS, Iowa — A search warrant was served at the home of Blue Grass Police Chief Bobby Flaherty as part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a city councilman, according to court records. Police searched Flaherty, his home and his vehicle as part of an investigation into a drunk...
ourquadcities.com
15-year-old arrested for Davenport West threats
Davenport Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with Davenport West terrorism threats. On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Davenport West High School. To ensure a safe academic environment, on both occasions, additional law enforcement responded to the school coordinating with district personnel, police said in a Thursday release.
ourquadcities.com
QC man ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ in mother’s slaying
A 54-year-old Davenport man who killed his mother in 2021 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Court records say Andrew Rupp Sr. killed his mother, Dianne Rupp, 77, in her Davenport bedroom sometime after 9 p.m. on the evening of Feb. 15, 2021. Judge Jeffrey Bert on...
Woman identified in car crash near Walcott
UPDATE: Oct. 6, 2022, 2:35 p.m. — The woman killed in a car accident Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 has been identified as 38-year-old Patricia Ratliff of Davenport. The accident took place in the area of Maysville Road and 220th Street in Walcott, Iowa. The driver of the 2005 Buick Rendevous was Ratliff, and the investigation […]
KWQC
Arrest made Thursday in connection to Davenport West High School threats
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have arrested a 15-year-old after an investigation found they made multiple threats at Davenport West High School. According to a release, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about possible threats of violence to students and staff at the high school. On both occasions, additional law enforcement worked with the district and responded to the school. The school days continued and students were dismissed at normal time.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. LARRY LAVELL WIGGINS JR., 29, 5’10”, 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for the murder of Ben Smith Jr. on June 20, 2022 and for willful injury causing serious injury. The Board of Directors of Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,500 cash reward for the information that leads to his capture.
KWQC
TV6 Investigates: Court documents reveal new details surrounding Blue Grass police chief investigation
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Bettendorf man was sentenced...
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced to probation for brother’s death in 2020
A 50-year-old Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in his brother’s death in 2020. Todd Laing earlier pleaded guilty to assault with intent to inflict serious injury. When he first was arrested, he faced a charge of attempted murder, according to court records.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Shooting suspect injured in gunfire exchange, now faces charges
A 46-year-old Davenport man has been released on bond after police say he fired first in an exchange of gunfire that injured him. Jesus Ramirez faces felony charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear; going armed with intent; and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
Galesburg man turns himself in after stealing from ex-wife and fleeing from police
A 42-year-old Galesburg man is facing a slew of charges after fleeing from police during an ongoing dispute with his estranged ex-wife. Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to the 800 block of East Second Street and met with a 37-year-old female theft victim who told police the week prior that her ex-husband stole her car and numerous items from inside her home. The female reported that her ex broke into her house again and took numerous items. The male admitted to taking the items via text message and agreed to return a portion of the items to her. When the male returned to the house, the female notified the police. Officers arrived on the scene and the male was sitting in the car out front that his ex reported stolen. The man sped away at a high rate of speed running numerous stop signs in the process eluding police. The following day, GPD found the car was returned and the man contacted police saying he would turn himself in. The ex-husband admitted to taking numerous items when he turned himself in on Friday – some of the items were pawned, some were traded for drugs, and some were returned to his ex-wife. Between the two incidents, some of the charges the man is facing include two counts of Criminal Damage, two counts of Residential Burglary, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Fleeing, Reckless Driving, and Mail Fraud. He was taken to the Knox County Jail.
Illinois woman accused of killing teen pleads guilty
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman accused of killing a teenage girl was found guilty of lesser charges on Wednesday. Jimena Jinez appeared Wednesday in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. She waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder. A second charge of mob action was dismissed. A […]
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence
Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
