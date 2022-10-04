ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Why did CD Projekt just announce 6 new games?

In a long-term strategy update Tuesday, CD Projekt laid out an extremely ambitious development plan, stretching far into the future, and including confirmation of no less than six new games in addition to the new Witcher game it had already discussed: two further Witcher sequels, two Witcher spinoffs, and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, plus the creation of an entirely original third series, currently in the early conceptual stages.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Player Games#Cd Projekt#Video Game#Projekt Red#Cdpr#Rebel Wolves
HappyGamer

Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month

Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Polygon

Blizzard axes Overwatch 2 phone number requirement in update on game’s rocky launch

Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 on Tuesday did not go as planned. Many players who attempted to play the revamped Overwatch experienced long queue times, were subjected to server errors, were disconnected from games, and had progress and items not carry over from the original game — that is, if they could connect to Blizzard’s game servers at all. On Wednesday evening, Blizzard apologized for the state of Overwatch 2’s launch and announced a major policy change: It will no longer require a phone number to be attached to a Battle.net account for “a majority of existing Overwatch players.”
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

CD Projekt putting hundreds of developers on Cyberpunk 2077 sequel

CD Projekt Red are clearly hoping to bank on Cyberpunk 2077’s comeback success. Earlier this week, they surprised us all by announcing a sequel, codenamed ‘Project Orion’. It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 launched as a glitch-ridden mess that was later saved by a major new-gen patch, which is a fact that has fans all saying the same thing.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

EA's New PC App Is Out Now, Replaces Origin

EA has officially launched a replacement app for its PC client Origin. After more than a decade, Origin is being retired in favor of the EA App, which the company says is its "fastest and lightest" program to date. In a blog post, EA explained that extensive beta testing helped...
FIFA
ComicBook

Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal

Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Excited for Bayonetta 3? Play Valkyrie Elysium

At a recent Nintendo press event, I played a demo for Bayonetta 3, in which I tore through a procession of demonic enemies with monstrous clubs, incisive swords, and a collection of tri-barreled handguns. I also summoned friendly demons to fight by my side, and at one point, rode on the back of a demon ally who was, in turn, using a pair of train cars to water-ski through the narrow confines of a Tokyo canal. Having not played a Bayonetta game before, I left the event feeling both foolish and elated: Why have I not touched this series before? I thought. That absolutely ruled. I was now officially excited for the game’s Oct. 28 release.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Persona 5 is getting a card game that will steal your tabletop

The Phantom Thieves are coming to steal your heart in yet another medium: tabletop games. The excellent JRPG Persona 5 Royal is being adapted into a strategy card game, out next year. Published by Pandasaurus Games (publishers of the wonderful Machi Koro 2, one of our picks for the best...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Bethesda finally confirms ‘Deathloop’ is a ‘Dishonored’ game

When Deathloop was released in 2021, fans of the game began to speculate that it was somehow connected to Arkane’s previous game series, Dishonored. Now, creative director Dinga Bakaba has confirmed the theories. Speaking during an Xbox podcast, Bakaba confirmed that Deathloop is “one of the futures of the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy