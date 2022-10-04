Read full article on original website
Witcher fans are wary of three big games coming in just six years
Nobody's sure if CD Projekt can deliver on three Witcher games in such a short span
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
Polygon
Why did CD Projekt just announce 6 new games?
In a long-term strategy update Tuesday, CD Projekt laid out an extremely ambitious development plan, stretching far into the future, and including confirmation of no less than six new games in addition to the new Witcher game it had already discussed: two further Witcher sequels, two Witcher spinoffs, and a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, plus the creation of an entirely original third series, currently in the early conceptual stages.
TechRadar
CD Projekt's plans for The Witcher and Cyberpunk could have a hidden cost
CD Projekt RED has come out with a host of announcements for five new projects, including five new Witcher games, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, and a game set in an original series. The prospect of a new Witcher trilogy is very exciting, and CD Projekt RED’s six-year timeline for...
Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month
Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new trailer shows new Girafarig evolution, Pokémon picnics
With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet’s November release, The Pokémon Company debuted a new 14-minute trailer for the Nintendo Switch game on Thursday. In the extensive video, The Pokémon Company outlines a ton of actual gameplay; it follows four separate Pokémon...
IGN
CD Projekt Red Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel, New Witcher Trilogy, a New IP, and More as CEO Co-Founder Steps Down
Polish video game company CD Projekt RED has announced a variety of projects that are under development for its various franchises including The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, and a new IP. With regards to The Witcher, fans already knew about the development of the fourth title in the series codenamed Project...
Dead Space Remake to Get First Gameplay Reveal
EA have announced that they will be officially revealing gameplay for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
Polygon
Blizzard axes Overwatch 2 phone number requirement in update on game’s rocky launch
Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 on Tuesday did not go as planned. Many players who attempted to play the revamped Overwatch experienced long queue times, were subjected to server errors, were disconnected from games, and had progress and items not carry over from the original game — that is, if they could connect to Blizzard’s game servers at all. On Wednesday evening, Blizzard apologized for the state of Overwatch 2’s launch and announced a major policy change: It will no longer require a phone number to be attached to a Battle.net account for “a majority of existing Overwatch players.”
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full sequel
CD Projekt revealed the game, codenamed Orion, during a strategic presentation today.
CD Projekt putting hundreds of developers on Cyberpunk 2077 sequel
CD Projekt Red are clearly hoping to bank on Cyberpunk 2077’s comeback success. Earlier this week, they surprised us all by announcing a sequel, codenamed ‘Project Orion’. It’s no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 launched as a glitch-ridden mess that was later saved by a major new-gen patch, which is a fact that has fans all saying the same thing.
Gamespot
EA's New PC App Is Out Now, Replaces Origin
EA has officially launched a replacement app for its PC client Origin. After more than a decade, Origin is being retired in favor of the EA App, which the company says is its "fastest and lightest" program to date. In a blog post, EA explained that extensive beta testing helped...
FIFA・
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
Polygon
Excited for Bayonetta 3? Play Valkyrie Elysium
At a recent Nintendo press event, I played a demo for Bayonetta 3, in which I tore through a procession of demonic enemies with monstrous clubs, incisive swords, and a collection of tri-barreled handguns. I also summoned friendly demons to fight by my side, and at one point, rode on the back of a demon ally who was, in turn, using a pair of train cars to water-ski through the narrow confines of a Tokyo canal. Having not played a Bayonetta game before, I left the event feeling both foolish and elated: Why have I not touched this series before? I thought. That absolutely ruled. I was now officially excited for the game’s Oct. 28 release.
Call of Duty pre-order deal – get Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 and Xbox at 15% off now
Pick up the latest Call of Duty across PS5, PS4 or Xbox Series X / S at the lowest price going
Polygon
Persona 5 is getting a card game that will steal your tabletop
The Phantom Thieves are coming to steal your heart in yet another medium: tabletop games. The excellent JRPG Persona 5 Royal is being adapted into a strategy card game, out next year. Published by Pandasaurus Games (publishers of the wonderful Machi Koro 2, one of our picks for the best...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC
All or most of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps are said to be returning
NME
Bethesda finally confirms ‘Deathloop’ is a ‘Dishonored’ game
When Deathloop was released in 2021, fans of the game began to speculate that it was somehow connected to Arkane’s previous game series, Dishonored. Now, creative director Dinga Bakaba has confirmed the theories. Speaking during an Xbox podcast, Bakaba confirmed that Deathloop is “one of the futures of the...
Project 007: Everything we know about IO Interactive's new Bond game
Hitman developer IO is making Project 007, a brand new take on the James Bond franchise
Halo Infinite According To Reports, 343 Industries Has Decided To Stop Using Its Creative Engine And Instead Use Unreal Engine Going Forward
It has been rumored that Halo Infinite, Halo 5: Guardians and Halo 4 developer 343 Industries would switch to using Unreal Engine instead of its proprietary game engine. All 343’s most recent titles, including Halo Infinite, were developed on the Slipspace engine. Despite this, it appears like 343 Industries...
