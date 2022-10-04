Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
wamc.org
Food Friday 10/7/22: Coffee with Chris and Matt Grady
Java, jitter juice, mud, rocket fuel... or just a plain old cuppa Joe. There are dozens of nicknames for the favorite beverage of the WAMC Newsroom and millions of others around the world. Whatever you call it, this is the show for you. We talk coffee today with Chris and Matt Grady of Stagecoach Coffee. Call in and join the.
wamc.org
Rogovoy Report 10/7/22
Old-time acoustic duo String Bean Party brings its quirky blend of early folk, string-band music, vaudeville, Central European cabaret and Gypsy jazz all the way from Germany to Dewey Hall in Sheffield, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. (Sat, Oct 8) Eddie Montgomery of acclaimed country-rock duo Montgomery Gentry performs at...
wamc.org
“Thinking Indigenously is respecting the earth:” Berkshire County acknowledges Indigenous People’s Day
This weekend, a series of events in the Berkshires will mark Monday’s Indigenous Peoples Day. Fifteen tribal nations will be represented at events throughout the county ranging from speeches, flute and drum performances, panels, and more, all culminating in a ceremonial walk through Great Barrington Monday morning. Shawn Stevens is a cultural educator from the Stockbridge Munsee Band of Mohicans. The community once called Western Massachusetts home, but were driven out of the land by white colonizers over the 18th and 19th centuries before ending up in Wisconsin. Stevens spoke with WAMC about returning to his ancestral homeland, and why he’s keeping the earth at the center of the commemoration.
wamc.org
Agricultural Stewardship Association presents 2022 Landscapes for Landsake
The Agricultural Stewardship Association’s Landscapes for Landsake is an annual art sale and exhibition that celebrates both the agricultural heritage and stunning landscapes of the Upper Hudson Valley. Now in its 21st year, the show is the region’s largest art buying event of the season. It draws thousands of...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
wamc.org
51% #1733: Shanterra McBride, Rosalind Wiseman on "Courageous Discomfort"
On this week’s 51%, we sit down with authors Shanterra McBride and Rosalind Wiseman about how to be a better ally, and tackle the tough questions asked in their new book Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations About Race and Racism. ———— 51% is...
wamc.org
10/6/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Albany’s Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld. Berkshire Botanical Garden's 87th Annual Harvest Festival. The Berkshire...
List of bands performing during two-day Oktoberfest in downtown Springfield
Springfield's Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield
Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
wamc.org
Berkshires Jazz presents an evening of big-band jazz with saxophonist-vocalist Grace Kelly and the UConn Jazz Ensemble
Berkshires Jazz presents an evening of big-band jazz, with saxophonist-vocalist Grace Kelly and the UConn Jazz Ensemble on Sunday, October 9 at The Stationery Factory in Dalton, Massachusetts. An unequivocal musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader Grace Kelly has 14 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the...
theberkshireedge.com
Dream Away Lodge to reopen with new owners, ambience preserved
Becket — The Dream Away Lodge, located on 1342 County Rd., will reopen with new owners in April. The lodge, which operates out of an over 200-year-old farmhouse, has a legacy that goes back more than 90 years, from its founder Mamma Maria Frasca to its most recent owner Daniel Osman who purchased the lodge back in 1997.
wamc.org
Ahead of Greylock Ramble, Mass. DCR issues water alert for hikers
Ahead of a popular hiking event, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation says people cannot refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock in the Town of Adams due to water quality issues with the potable water tap. The 54th Greylock Ramble – a hike up the state’s...
A Creature Stalks Berkshire County’s Coca-Cola Ledge?
Growing up in the Berkshires, I remember hearing a number of strange stories and legends. Depending on who you speak with, these incidents are more than just urban legend, they're true. However, that's up to you to decide. In North Adams, you have the classic incidents of the Hoosac Tunnel and the ghosts of the workers haunting the tunnel. The West Portal is on West Shaft Road while the East Portal is located in Florida near the Vermont border. The East Portal seems a bit more spooky to me, just my opinion.
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Hikers advised to bring extra water climbing Mt. Greylock due to water quality issue
The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says that anyone planning to go to the top of Mount Greylock will need to bring extra water.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
wamc.org
$50M endowment to support scholarships, faculty and Bard College's new Native American and Indigenous Studies program
Bard College in New York’s Dutchess County is using a $50 million endowment to broaden its work in Native American and Indigenous Studies. A $25 million gift from the Gochman Family Foundation and a matching $25 million commitment from the Open Society Foundations will fund scholarships for Native American and Indigenous students as well as faculty positions and programming. Bard College’s American Studies Program will also be renamed American and Indigenous Studies.
Heres The First Spooky Place To Check Out In Northern Berkshire County, Have You Seen Any Spirits Here?
Halloween is one of my favorite holidays, love all the dressing up and, parade and the spookiness that has always been here in the Berkshires but this time of year these locations, which there will be a new one each day this week, This one always gets the most attention.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts pot shops brace for dispensaries to open in New York
For many New Yorkers, crossing the border to Massachusetts to legally purchase marijuana will soon be in the rear-view mirror. New York state is working on licensing retailers, and some are on track to open by the end of 2022. But until then, for adult-use customers like Mike McCallion, Massachusetts it is.
