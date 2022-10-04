Read full article on original website
Antigo High School Athlete of the Week
Description: Sophie has given us consistent offense and defense in the conference tournament and our match against Lakeland. She has improved attacking quicks and slides, and we can rely on her for a kill when needed. Defensively she has come up with some big solo blocks that re-energize our team.
Blessing Sunday at Calvary Lutheran Church
Calvary Lutheran Church recently partnered with Lutheran World Relief to share God’s love with people in need around the world. Since 1945 LWR has provided help for people suffering in times of crisis. Throughout the year parishioners and friends of Calvary gave time, talents and donations to reach giving...
Warrant of Week
The Antigo Police Department holds two warrants for Adam James Boone, 35 years old. The warrants are for failure to appear criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer. The second warrant is for failure to appear misdemeanor bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 3rd offense.
