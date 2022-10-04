ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Musk Must Complete Twitter Deal by Oct. 28 to Avoid Trial, Judge Rules

In a court filing on Thursday, Elon Musk said he wants Twitter to call off existing litigation in order to close the deal at $54.20 a share this month. "Twitter will not take yes for an answer," the filing from Musk's side said. Twitter countered in its own legal filing...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Elon Musk's Plans for Twitter May Take Inspiration From Chinese Super Apps

Elon Musk's revived $44 billion deal to buy Twitter sparked fresh debate over what the billionaire will do with the service if he eventually owns it. On Tuesday, Musk tweeted that buying Twitter is an "accelerant to creating X, the everything app." He did not provide further details. Musk may...
BUSINESS
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After two, rip-roaring rallies, U.S. stock markets settled back into negative territory Wednesday. The bulls showed a little fight toward the end of the day, but it wasn't enough to keep the winning streak going. The general takeaway on Wall Street is that we're still in an overall equities funk, particularly as the Federal Reserve pushes ahead with aggressive rate hikes to cool inflation. Earnings season begins in earnest next week, but until then, investors' eyes are on the job market. Private businesses added 208,000 jobs last month, according to ADP, topping estimates. The government, meanwhile, will report monthly jobs data Friday. A hot job market will likely fuel the Fed's rationale to hike rates further. Read live market updates here.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
NBC New York

Adidas Says Its Relationship With Kanye West Is Under Review

Sneaker and apparel maker Adidas said Thursday it is reviewing its relationship with the outspoken Kanye West. West cemented his relationship with Adidas in 2016 to manufacture and distribute items from his Yeezy clothing line. He's recently been publicly critical of the company and its CEO. Sneaker and apparel maker...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Linus Elon Musk#Business Leadership#Media Company#Tesla Shares#Sec Filing#Linus Investment#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Tesla#Cnbc#Sec#Delaware Chancery Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy