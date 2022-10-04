ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colquitt County, GA

New Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College president visits Colquitt County

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgrIq_0iLcPG5500
Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard joins ABAC President Tracy Brundage at a recent reception in her honor in Moultrie. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, experienced the hospitality of Moultrie and Colquitt County recently with a reception in her honor at the former ABAC on the Square location and a tour of the community.

“Colquitt County and Moultrie have always supported ABAC through the years, and I was glad to get some insight on just how ABAC has impacted this area,” Brundage said. “Of the 155 counties in Georgia that send students to ABAC every year, Colquitt County is behind only Tift County.

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

City of Valdosta names Director of Utilities

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces Utilities Department Engineering Manager Bradley Eyre as the new Director of Utilities. The City of Valdosta has promoted Bradley Eyre as the new Director of Utilities. Eyre has more than 25 years of experience in the engineering design, inspection, and construction management of water and wastewater systems throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Moultrie, GA
Education
Colquitt County, GA
Government
City
Moultrie, GA
Moultrie, GA
Government
County
Colquitt County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Colquitt County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. prepares for changes to Liberty Expressway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced that some changes are coming to Liberty Expressway that will impact Dougherty County travelers. As a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County, the speed limit will drop, and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. 82/State Route 520/Liberty Expressway.
ALBANY, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Baldwin
WALB 10

South Georgia counties under increased fire danger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

LCS enforces student attendance policy for home football games

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools are enforcing the student attendance policies for home football game for everyone’s safety. In order to ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants and fans Lowndes County Schools will be strictly enforcing our student attendance policies for all home football games.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
police1.com

Ga. deputy dies while breaking up fight at a school

ADEL, Ga. — A longtime Cook County deputy died Monday after breaking up a fight at a school — the first death in the line of duty in the sheriff's office's history. Capt. Terry Arnold, a school resource officer at Cook High School, suffered a fatal heart attack after intervening with two fighting students, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
COOK COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Abac
The Albany Herald

United Way of Southwest Georgia to kick off 2022 campaign with downtown scavenger hunt

ALBANY — The United Way of Southwest Georgia is bringing an exciting new event to the area Friday: RUN THE RACE — Until Every Need Is Met. Modeled after the reality TV competition series “The Amazing Race,” teams will work and play together to solve clues to find local United Way-funded nonprofit agencies, complete small volunteer projects, capture photos, and answer trivia questions. With the city of Albany as the game board, participants will have two hours to complete as many volunteer activities as possible, earning points along the way.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
southgatv.com

Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Volunteers needed for Jackie Allen Park cleanup

The Keep Douglas Beautiful Committee is gearing up for a beautification project at Jackie Allen Park. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:30 am-noon, volunteers will be sprucing up the Jackie Allen Park, a neighborhood park located on Roper Street. “We are really excited about this beautification project as a...
DOUGLAS, GA
The Albany Herald

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital welcomes new CEO

ALBANY — As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4 a.m. Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
8K+
Followers
245
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy