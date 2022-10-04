New Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College president visits Colquitt County

Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard joins ABAC President Tracy Brundage at a recent reception in her honor in Moultrie. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, experienced the hospitality of Moultrie and Colquitt County recently with a reception in her honor at the former ABAC on the Square location and a tour of the community.

“Colquitt County and Moultrie have always supported ABAC through the years, and I was glad to get some insight on just how ABAC has impacted this area,” Brundage said. “Of the 155 counties in Georgia that send students to ABAC every year, Colquitt County is behind only Tift County.