Springfield, TN

WKRN

1 killed, 3 injured in Tiny Town Road crash

New DCS head says some children are sleeping on office floors. Thirty-five days into her new role as the head of the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, Margie Quin says children in state care are sleeping on office floors and her staff is "traumatized." Nearly 90 arrests at BNA this...
whopam.com

Two injured in Tiny Town Road head-on collision

Two people were injured, one severely, in a head-on collision Friday morning on Tiny Town Road in Clarksville. It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Barkers Mill Road intersection, with Clarksville police saying one person was flown to a Nashville hospital and another was taken by EMS to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.
WKRN

Child hurt after shots fired near apartments

Man beaten with metal pipe underneath downtown Nashville. The victim in a brutal downtown Nashville attack has now died several days later. Family and friends said farewell to country music icon Loretta Lynn on Friday as she was laid to rest on her ranch grounds in Hurricane Mills.
Loretta Lynn
whopam.com

Man injured in Dawson Road accident

A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
WKRN

Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chip theft

A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
WKRN

2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes

Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
WKRN

NFD extinguishes large house fire in Lenox Village

A large house fire broke out in the Lenox Village neighborhood in South Nashville Wednesday afternoon.
k105.com

Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown

A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
WKRN

Shots fired as people drove, walked nearby in Nashville

A man is facing several felony charges after police say he fired shots toward a vehicle.
