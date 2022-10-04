After latest Pine Hills shooting, Albany common councilor’s calls for police chief’s resignation fall on deaf ears

I just think that calling for the resignation of the police chief is really barking up the wrong tree, no one can be responsible for anyone's civil or social activities, furthermore if the da doesn't put people away that have long and lengthy records what is the police chief to do, there's no prefix for catching people before they commit a crime only after. and the police will not save our communities we need to save our communities with more knowledge of self, meaning that we need to start with the young people before their caught in the street and social trap
So at one point in my life when the community was helpless with violence the city called on the guardian angels. Since people want to protect their city how about having them around once again with concealed weapons but before they approach the criminal(s) call the cops before brandishing a weapon to make a civil arrest or hold them at gunpoint until authorities arrive. NO KIDS under 15..I dont want kids to get harmed in anyway...people wanna feel safe in their neighborhood.
