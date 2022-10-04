ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finalists named for 2022 ATHENA Leadership Awards

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
WAUSAU — The finalists have been named for the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Awards. The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host an awards program at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9 at the Jefferson Street Event Center in Wausau.

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has one of the oldest and most established programs in the US and presents two different awards. The ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are presented to women or men in recognition of their professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

The finalists for the 37th annual ATHENA Leadership Award are:

  • Swati Biswas
  • Heather Martell
  • Jacqui McElroy
  • Jessica Meadows

The finalists for the 15th annual ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award are:

  • Olivia Hill
  • Katie Jones
  • Katy Lang
  • Gina Neiter
  • Jessica Scharfenberg
  • Alisha Triepke

Last year, Robin Hegg, Senior Strategic HR Leader at Greenheck, was named the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA Leadership Award and Katie Felch, Vice President of Community and Government Relations at Northcentral Technical College, was named the recipient of the 2021 ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award.

The ATHENA Leadership Award Program’s platinum sponsor is O’Malley Cadillac Honda, the gold sponsors are The Dirks Group and UMR, the silver sponsors are Ameriprise Financial – Wausau – Cornerstone Advisors, Ansay & Associates LLC and BAIRD – Wausau, and the bronze sponsor is Ruder Ware LLSC. The media sponsor is WAOW/WYOW Television Inc. Sponsorships for the event are still available. For more information on sponsorships, call 715-845-5953.

Tickets are $50 for both members and non-members. For more information or to register, visit WausauChamber.com.

Comments / 0

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

