wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Jury's Decision In Randy Orton Tattoo Trial
The lawsuit against WWE and the developers and publishers of the WWE 2K video game series over their use of Randy Orton's real-life tattoos has come to a close. While a jury did rule in favor of tattoo artist Catherine Alexander this past Friday, the victory is not as clear-cut as it may seem on the surface.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit
An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Believes Two Top Female WWE Stars Could Have 'WrestleMania-Worthy' Match
WWE live events are often the wellspring from which future WWE matches, angles, spots, and moments are born. Men's Money in the Bank Winner Austin Theory was recently interviewed by WrestleRant at a live event, and at one point during the conversation, Graham Matthews mentioned that Asuka will be facing IYO SKY, which piqued Theory's interest.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
wrestlinginc.com
Zelina Vega Reportedly Being Pitched For WWE Stable
Tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the DCU Center in Worchester, MA, the night before WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules. The show has been centered around a Clash at the Castle rematch between Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Sheamus, with the title being on the line just a day before they meet in six-man tag action. The show will also feature a match between newly called-up "NXT" star Solo Sikoa and Ricochet, as well as a face-off between Crown Jewel opponents Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Says WWE SmackDown Star Is Having 'Banger After Banger After Banger'
Mick Foley has certainly been in his share of fights over the years to know some good ones when he sees them. For him, there is one WWE Superstar that continues to impress with their body of work throughout 2022. "The Hardcore Legend" took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise the in-ring work of Sheamus, noting how incredible he's been with everything he's been involved with.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future
If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star To Kenny Omega: 'See You Soon'
WWE star Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, looks poised to compete against video game rival Kenny Omega in the upcoming "Street Fighter 6." Though the latest installment in the long-running franchise isn't set to release until sometime next year, it appears that Woods has access to an early demo of the game. The G4 host took to Twitter to lay out the challenge, telling Omega, "See you soon."
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Roddy Piper Tribute
When Ronda Rousey made her debut in the WWE back in 2018, it was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's son who bestowed the UFC star with his father's famed leather jacket and told her to wear it out to the ring. Now, it appears Rousey may soon be returning the favor with...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face
The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Says Top WWE Star Will Have To Kill Her For SmackDown Women's Title
Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.
wrestlinginc.com
Inside Charlotte Flair's First Marriage To Riki Paul Johnson
Many wrestling fans are aware that Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade el Idolo were married back in May of this year, with a ceremony that took place in Andrade's home country of Mexico. What might not be so widely known is the fact that this union is actually Flair's third marriage. The WWE Superstar's first marriage was to a man named Riki Paul Johnson, whom she opened up about in "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," the joint biography she co-wrote with her father, Ric Flair, and Brian Shields.
wrestlinginc.com
Former 'WWE Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Passes Away
Sad news out of the wrestling world, as it has been reported that "WWE Tough Enough" season six winner Sara Lee has passed away. According to Facebook posts by Lee's family, Sara died on October 5 at the age of 30. Married to former WWE Superstar Westin Blake (formerly known as Wesley Blake), Lee leaves behind three children: a daughter, Piper, 5, a son, Brady, 3, and another son born last summer. No cause of death has been reported, and the family has requested privacy in their mourning.
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Names Surprising WWE Hall Of Famer She Is Inspired By
Almost every wrestler grows up emulating somebody in the business, taking aspects from those who came before them, and WWE's Raquel Rodriguez is no different. The former "NXT" Women's Champion revealed to "Under The Ring," that she would "watch a lot of the bigger men, and the bigger women" including Chyna and Big Show, but she was also inspired by a more surprising name.
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Wants The World To Appreciate WWE PC Coach
Current "WWE SmackDown" superstar Raquel Rodriguez, who first signed with WWE in 2016, has heaped praise on one of the key trainers she worked with during her time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. "I think the world needs to really appreciate the amazing man and the amazing...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Praises WWE's Newest Hire
It was revealed this week that WWE has hired writer Rob Fee for the position of Director of Longtime creative, and a surprising name has taken to Twitter in order to congratulate him on the job in the form of AEW star MJF. The three-time Dynamite Diamond ring winner took to Twitter after hearing the news to say, "@robfee is salt of the earth," clearly approving of the latest decision the company has made.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Ring Announcer Dasha Kuret Was Skeptical Of Wrestler's Nickname
Sometimes a wrestler's nickname can be hard to believe, even for those who are in the industry. That's exactly what happened during a recent episode of "AEW: Dark Elevation." The show featured a singles match between Brian Cage and Tracy Williams. Williams' nickname is "Hot Sauce," but as referee Bryce...
