sports360az.com
Aguano Continues To Set Sights on In-State Recruiting
There was a much bigger contigent watching Arizona State’s practice on Wednesday with a massive group of local recruits and high school coaches taking in the action. Top recruits from the 2023 and 2024 class lined both practice fields, and Shaun Aguano continued to make good on his promise to recruit Arizona kids.
Shooting at Arizona high school football game forces evacuation to auditorium
The game between Douglas and Carl Hayden in central Phoenix, Arizona, had to be halted when shots were fired outside the stadium
Yardbarker
Oregon Ducks will wear sick black and white uniforms vs. Arizona this weekend
Oregon has made a name for itself because of awesome jerseys. Sure, technically it was Chip Kelly and his high-flying read-option offense that originally put the Ducks on the map, but Phil Knight's Nike money made Oregon's jerseys cool before cool jerseys were the "in" thing. The Ducks were the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
East Valley Tribune
East Valley high school football scores, picks for Oct. 6-7
We've officially reached the midway point in the 2022 football season for all conferences. Several schools are off this week due to fall break, but plenty of big matchups are still on tap as four undefeated teams do battle in Chandler. Other games across the East Valley and Scottsdale will have major playoff implications -- Open Division included.
AZFamily
Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.
New Coyotes stadium could mean new flight patterns over Scottsdale
People in a Scottsdale neighborhood recently got a flyer in the mail from the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport, warning them they could soon be in a flight path.
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
allaboutarizonanews.com
California Chain Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken to Arizona
If you have been to Nashville, you know Hot Chicken is a popular dish! A California chain is bringing a piece of Music City to the Southwest. Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken is hitting the southwest and will debut in Arizona on Friday. The chain’s first location will open in...
AZFamily
UPS looking to hire nearly 3,000 seasonal workers in Arizona; starting pay up to $23 per hour
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you’re looking for a way to make some extra money as the holiday season fast approaches, a part-time job could help make holiday shopping and traveling a little less stressful. UPS is hiring for the upcoming holiday season with starting warehouse pay at up...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
KTAR.com
Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout
PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
Phoenix gas prices expected to fall and stay under June record highs
PHOENIX — Gas prices in metro Phoenix have creeped up to $5.02 per gallon as of Friday, per AAA, but are expected to see a decline over the coming weeks. The rise in prices was attributed to refinery issues in California, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
scottsdaleairpark.com
A Polished Effort: Collins Bros. Chophouse opens in Scottsdale
Chef and fourth-generation restaurateur Christopher Collins and his staff of 40-plus are serving lunch, dinner and takeout daily at Collins Bros. Chophouse. Located at 8220 N. Hayden Road near Via De Ventura Road inside The Village at Hayden in Scottsdale, the restaurant is inspired by American chophouse-style venues and the newest addition to Common Ground Culinary, which Collins founded in 2011.
'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona
“Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck."
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
