Tempe, AZ

Aguano Continues To Set Sights on In-State Recruiting

There was a much bigger contigent watching Arizona State’s practice on Wednesday with a massive group of local recruits and high school coaches taking in the action. Top recruits from the 2023 and 2024 class lined both practice fields, and Shaun Aguano continued to make good on his promise to recruit Arizona kids.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
East Valley high school football scores, picks for Oct. 6-7

We've officially reached the midway point in the 2022 football season for all conferences. Several schools are off this week due to fall break, but plenty of big matchups are still on tap as four undefeated teams do battle in Chandler. Other games across the East Valley and Scottsdale will have major playoff implications -- Open Division included.
Michael Carbajal wants to teach the next world boxing champion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Michael Carbajal is quite the local celebrity. He’s only just a 6-time world champion, U.S. Olympian medalist, and Hall of Fame boxer. So, of course, Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley wouldn’t be complete without talking with Carbajal at his 9th St. Gym where he is training the next world champions. Arizona’s Family sent Gibby Para to check out this hidden gem near downtown Phoenix.
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday

PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
California Chain Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken to Arizona

If you have been to Nashville, you know Hot Chicken is a popular dish! A California chain is bringing a piece of Music City to the Southwest. Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken is hitting the southwest and will debut in Arizona on Friday. The chain’s first location will open in...
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that are ready to hire (10/09)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Career Fair at the Renaissance Glendale Hotel and Spa (9495 W. Coyotes Blvd, Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place on Wednesday, October 12, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register click here.
Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout

PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
A Polished Effort: Collins Bros. Chophouse opens in Scottsdale

Chef and fourth-generation restaurateur Christopher Collins and his staff of 40-plus are serving lunch, dinner and takeout daily at Collins Bros. Chophouse. Located at 8220 N. Hayden Road near Via De Ventura Road inside The Village at Hayden in Scottsdale, the restaurant is inspired by American chophouse-style venues and the newest addition to Common Ground Culinary, which Collins founded in 2011.
DV students walk out to protest new school laws

Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
