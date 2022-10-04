ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu loses her first-round match at the Agel Open to fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in straight sets, but the British No 1 appears to be strapping-free after picking up a muscle injury in Korea last week

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Emma Raducanu suffered defeat to fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in her opening match at the Agel Open in Ostrava.

There was no sign of any strapping after Raducanu withdrew during her semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko in Korea a week and a half ago with another muscle injury.

And the British number one produced some good moments against her Russian opponent, ranked 11th in the world and one of the game's best defenders, but she paid for too many errors in a 7-5 6-4 defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RbPm_0iLcOlZV00
Emma Raducanu has lost her opening round match of the Agel Open in the Czech Republic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dShPl_0iLcOlZV00
She was defeated 7-5 6-4 by the fifth seed and world number 11 Daria Kasatkina

Raducanu recovered from a loose start to lead 3-2 in the first set, and looked to be the one applying more pressure until Kasatkina broke through to lead 5-4.

Raducanu responded well with a break of her own only to drop serve again, and this time Kasatkina - who has been the most outspoken Russian player against the invasion of Ukraine - clinched the set.

The second set was again tight but Raducanu snatched at several shots in a poor service game to drop serve at 2-2, and was unable to get back on level terms.

There was better news for British number two Harriet Dart, who was a 6-2 6-4 winner against Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XC4Yh_0iLcOlZV00
Raducanu appeared to play without strapping after picking up a muscle injury last week

