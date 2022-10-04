ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Reward increased to $50K for information on 40-year-old unsolved murder case of teen

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGvbw_0iLcORrr00

Morris County Sheriff James Gannon says the reward has increased to $50,000 for information on an unsolved murder case of a teen killed 40 years ago.

The victim's family members gathered over the weekend to plead with the public for help in the investigation.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office says Christopher Thomas was outside the Rockaway Townsquare mall with his girlfriend on Oct. 1, 1982. The prosecutor’s office says a person described as a man in his early 20s approached and shot him.

Officials say the man who shot Thomas had a thin build, a slight dark mustache, and shoulder-length dark hair parted in the middle. He wore a blue coat and mirrored glasses. The suspect may have been wearing a costume from the movie "Rocky Horror Picture Show," which was showing at the theater.

Investigators don’t believe Thomas was targeted in the apparent random attack. They added the individual who shot him is likely still living in the Morris County community.

"Everyone has a Christopher Thomas in their class," his brother, Mark Thomas says. "He was the best athlete. He was the straight-A student, and he was literally everyone's friend. I truly believe in my heart that there is someone, somewhere, with additional information about those events and all I can ask is that person would come forward with that information."

Thomas attended Morris Catholic High School in Denville.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities at 973-COP-CALL or visit CopCall.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denville, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Denville, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Thomas
Person
Mark Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Morris County Sheriff#Rockaway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy