Unresponsive driver found lying on active power line after rollover crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The driver of a pickup truck is in critical condition after a rollover crash left him unresponsive and lying on top of an active power line in Littlefield, Arizona on Tuesday. Beaver Dam Littlefield Fire Department confirmed with ABC4 that the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4. […]
19-year-old arrested in St. George with 62k fentanyl pills in car
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in St. George after police said they found him with over 62,000 fentanyl pills. Officers said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 15 near mile marker 11 for window tint and signal violations on Wednesday just before midnight.
Community Calendar, Oct 7 – 9
Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080. Mesquite Job Fair & Community Event: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 W. Old Mill Road....
Two men accused of stealing dying piglets from Utah farm face charges
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The trial involving two stolen piglets reportedly in distress continues in St. George with more than 100 supporters rallying behind the two defendants, Paul Picklesimer and Wayne Hsiung. The men are accused of burglarizing the nation’s largest pig farm in alleged attempts to save two...
Local fundraising for new comedy mystery film, First Haunt
Mesquite local Mercedes Murguia has requested the help of her hometown in funding the necessary equipment and support needed to launch Tanner McCowan’s upcoming film, First Haunt. Growing up in Mesquite, Murguia found a community that was supportive and safe, now as she supports the creation of her boyfriends...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
