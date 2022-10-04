ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Back-A-Youth Night Comes to New Tom Maas Clubhouse

By Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
This year’s event is Oct. 27 in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is excited to bring Back A Youth Night to the community and Club Members in Paso Robles on Oct. 27.

This annual event brings together Club Members and local community leaders and business professionals for a night of fun, food, and bonding. Club Members are paired with adult advocates for the night where they will enjoy dinner, multiple activities — the same high quality programs Club Member enjoy as part of highly successful after-school programming — and spend time getting to know each other.

“Mentorship, career exploration, and community service are major pillars in Boys & Girls Clubs programming and philosophy for building great futures for kids. Pairing kids with local adults who care about them and the success of our programs helps make meaningful connections for the kids and the adults,” shares Anna Libbon, VP of Club Success and the former coordinator of the very first Back A Youth nights.

The mentor/youth pairs will enjoy a physical fitness activity, STEM programming, a literacy activity and some arts and crafts along with dinner provided by Panda Express. Door prizes, t-shirts, and other goodies make the evening even more fun for the attendees.

To participate as a mentor for the night please visit Back A Youth Night–Paso Robles or call Kelly White O’Neill at (805) 354-7433. Events may change due to changes in public health orders. All events will be held following the highest safety protocols available.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast:

Founded in 1966, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley and Boys & Girls Clubs of North SLO County) have been helping kids aged 6–18 create Great Futures. Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast provides after-school tutoring, mentoring, and access to healthy activities. Located on the Central Coast of California in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, we have 14 club sites in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, and Northern SLO County.

