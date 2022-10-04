Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — potentially hopeful news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress. Friday’s government report showed that...
Dollar climbs as case for U.S. rate hikes firms
SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week firmly on Monday, with a strong U.S. labour market reinforcing bets on higher interest rates as traders braced for data expected to show stubbornly high inflation.
To ensure Biden’s EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate
At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured billions into installing a vast network of charging stations. Unfortunately, many electric utilities have remained steadfast in unfairly cornering this market and using their monopolistic control over electricity to box out competitors.
China's services activity falls for first time since May
BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's services activity in September contracted for the first time in four months, as COVID-19 restrictions dented already fragile demand and dimmed business confidence, a private-sector business survey showed on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAAL-TV
UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition
LONDON (AP) — The British government opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration Friday despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change. The Conservative government argues that extracting more fossil fuels from the...
Comments / 0