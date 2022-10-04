ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAAL-TV

US hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers slowed their hiring in September but still added a solid 263,000 jobs — potentially hopeful news that may mean the Federal Reserve’s drive to cool the job market and ease inflation is starting to make progress. Friday’s government report showed that...
Reuters

Dollar climbs as case for U.S. rate hikes firms

SYDNEY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The dollar started the week firmly on Monday, with a strong U.S. labour market reinforcing bets on higher interest rates as traders braced for data expected to show stubbornly high inflation.
The Hill

To ensure Biden’s EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate

At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured billions into installing a vast network of charging stations. Unfortunately, many electric utilities have remained steadfast in unfairly cornering this market and using their monopolistic control over electricity to box out competitors.
Reuters

China's services activity falls for first time since May

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China's services activity in September contracted for the first time in four months, as COVID-19 restrictions dented already fragile demand and dimmed business confidence, a private-sector business survey showed on Saturday.
KAAL-TV

UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition

LONDON (AP) — The British government opened a new licensing round for North Sea oil and gas exploration Friday despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to fighting climate change. The Conservative government argues that extracting more fossil fuels from the...
