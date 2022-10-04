ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

John Island playground awarded deep cleaning

JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston county won the statewide recycling drive and has been awarded a deep cleaning at a public playground on John's Island. The cleaning is Friday, October 7th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-Fil-A for Special Olympics donations

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil A to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. You will receive a law enforcement torch run shirt and Chick Fil A gift card if you donate twenty dollars. Money that is raised by police officers is...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons

Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com

Exciting October events hosted by Summerville, SC Parks & Rec

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is hosting exciting events you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of October. There is a free movie night Friday, October 7th. Visit the Facebook event page website for more information. A special needs Halloween dance is on Saturday,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Cub Scout donates handmade stuffed animals to CCSO for kids going through hard times

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Cub Scout is working toward making the world a better -- and more peaceful -- place, one handmade stuffed animal at a time. Inspired by Boy Scouts of America's global initiative "Messengers of Peace," 9-year-old Lincoln decided to bring peace to children in bad situations by sewing and donating stuffed animals to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT

FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
FOLLY BEACH, SC

