abcnews4.com
John Island playground awarded deep cleaning
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston county won the statewide recycling drive and has been awarded a deep cleaning at a public playground on John's Island. The cleaning is Friday, October 7th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
abcnews4.com
"Cops on the Coop" at Chick-Fil-A for Special Olympics donations
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department has partnered with Chick Fil A to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. You will receive a law enforcement torch run shirt and Chick Fil A gift card if you donate twenty dollars. Money that is raised by police officers is...
abcnews4.com
2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday: CFD
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The 2022 Fire Prevention Parade Saturday, October 8th, will feature emergency equipment and travel from the Charleston Peninsula to The Citadel Mall. Firetrucks will depart from President and Fishburne Street at 10 a.m., travel through the Peninsula, and make a final stop at The Citadel...
abcnews4.com
Cane Bay HS law enforcement students visit SC prisons
Law enforcement students at Cane Bay High School had the opportunity to visit two South Carolina correctional facilities Wednesday, October 5th. The students visited Lieber and MacDougall, learning what it is like to work there. South Carolina Department of Corrections has a pilot agreement with Cane Bay High School to...
abcnews4.com
Exciting October events hosted by Summerville, SC Parks & Rec
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville is hosting exciting events you and your family can enjoy throughout the month of October. There is a free movie night Friday, October 7th. Visit the Facebook event page website for more information. A special needs Halloween dance is on Saturday,...
abcnews4.com
Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today condemned the distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in Georgetown County, S.C. The flyers were reportedly distributed out of a moving car early this morning. ORIGINAL STORY: The Georgetown...
abcnews4.com
SC-based yacht manufacturer expanding into Dorchester County, creating 149 new jobs
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A South Carolina-based yacht manufacturing company is expanding its operations into Dorchester County with a $12 million investment expected to bring 149 new jobs to the area. Phenom Yachts, LLC's operations are expected to begin by Jan. 1, 2023 at 113 Sportsman Way in...
abcnews4.com
Woman arrested with 40 lbs. of marijuana flying into Charleston International Airport: CHS
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman from California is facing drug-trafficking charges after she flew into Charleston Wednesday evening with two suitcases filled with more than 40 lbs. of marijuana, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. On Wednesday, officers received a...
abcnews4.com
Cub Scout donates handmade stuffed animals to CCSO for kids going through hard times
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Cub Scout is working toward making the world a better -- and more peaceful -- place, one handmade stuffed animal at a time. Inspired by Boy Scouts of America's global initiative "Messengers of Peace," 9-year-old Lincoln decided to bring peace to children in bad situations by sewing and donating stuffed animals to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
abcnews4.com
Celebration of African & Caribbean culture at MOJA Arts Festival Thursday
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — MOJA Arts Festival, a celebration of African and Caribbean culture, is having an event today on 900 King Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food trucks, music, family fun, and more.
abcnews4.com
Trident Technical College student awarded veterinarian scholarship
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Shelby Jasewicz has been awarded the 2022 Walkin' Pets Vet Tech Scholarship. Walkin’ Pets, an NH-based pet mobility company, annually awards this scholarship to support the next generation of Vet Tech and rehab professionals who will provide compassionate care to animals. Shelby, class...
abcnews4.com
3 former Colleton Co. School District teachers file age & discrimination federal lawsuit
Three former Colleton County School District teachers have filed a federal lawsuit against the district, claiming racial and age discrimination. The three teachers are all white women over the age of 50. They claim an African-American woman became their principal at their school following the 2020 school year, claiming she...
abcnews4.com
Ambulances stay parked: Berkeley Co. EMS facing a nearly 50 percent paramedic shortage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Like many others, the Berkeley County EMS system has been dealing with staffing shortages. But new information shows exactly how these vacancies are affecting the department. “Here in Berkeley County, we need to hire about 24 paramedics and four EMT’s,” Chief of Berkeley County EMS...
abcnews4.com
Time is running out to register to vote; more women have registered so far in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday was the deadline to register to vote in person. But, if you couldn't make it to your local election office, you still have other ways to register. You can register to vote online at scvotes.gov until Sunday, October 9. "Make sure your voter registration...
abcnews4.com
Cunningham calls chicken "Henrietta McMaster" during press conference
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham held a press conference this morning in North Charleston. He then brought a chicken to represent McMaster's cowardness in not having other debates outside of the one currently scheduled. "I'd like to introduce to all of ya'll little...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say one person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred off Hunter's Ridge and Peppertree lanes around 2:30 p.m., according to police. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim deceased with an apparent...
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach to propose parking plan to SCDOT
FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Folly Beach is submitting a 2022 Parking Plan to SCDOT. Folly Beach has 30 days from today, October 6th, to add comments to the plan. If no comments are made, the plan will most likely be submitted as is. Submit your comments to comments@follybeach.gov...
abcnews4.com
Shootout captured on surveillance video leaves N Charleston neighborhood feeling unsafe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — People in a North Charleston neighborhood say they feel unsafe after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day. A neighbor caught all of the terrifying moments on a surveillance video. According to North Charleston Police, this shooting happened on August 26th on...
abcnews4.com
Man pulls out gun while leading police on chase near Meeting Street: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A Charleston man remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday on $500,000 bond after pulling out a gun while running from officers near downtown Charleston the day prior, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. On Thursday morning, shortly...
abcnews4.com
'Caught in between': Moncks Corner football coach balances time with team, ailing wife
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s been a brutally tough start for the Berkeley Stags football team. 1-5 is not anything anybody in Moncks Corner is used to seeing. What the team is going through, nothing, compared to their head coach who has for much of it been unapologetically absent.
