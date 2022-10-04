When Susan Winters was found unresponsive on the morning of Jan. 3, 2015, no one who knew her could believe what happened. Her death was ruled a suicide but the Winters family refused to believe it. "All we want to know is the truth," they said to Dateline's Josh Mankiewicz, who is sharing her story. The first person they turned to was her husband, Gregory Brent Dennis. They suspected he was involved in her death and wouldn't give up until they knew exactly what happened.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO