Brandy.N.Kyle's TikTok Fans Are in Mourning Following News of Brandy's Death
One of the most moving and emotional accounts on TikTok has long been Brandy.N.Kyle, an account which was primarily used to document Brandy's terminal cancer diagnosis and her husband Kyle's efforts to support her. Brandy posted a number of videos in which she documented her struggle, but just recently, a video was posted which confirms that Brandy has died. In the video, which Brandy filmed before her death, she expresses gratitude for the community she found on TikTok.
Did 'RHOBH' Star Kyle Richards' Daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, Get Married?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Aspen trip wrapped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills long before the Oct. 5 finale, but the fallout from the group vacation is far from over. On the last night of...
Is Dylan Dreyer Leaving NBC? Why She’s Been Missing From the ‘Today' Show
If you’re a regular viewer of the Today show, you’ve likely seen Dylan Dreyer on your screen as you enjoy your morning coffee. The meteorologist and co-host of the news program’s third hour has been with Today since 2012. While most people tune in to see Dylan’s...
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
Taylor Ann Green Opened up About Her Older Sister's Health During the 'Southern Charm' Reunion
The first part of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion featured plenty of drama and disagreements among the Charmers, but it also highlighted a few poignant and emotional moments along the way. During Part 1 of the reunion, which aired on Oct. 6, longtime star Austen Kroll talked about his...
What Kind of Doctor Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Kira Mengistu?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Although Dr. Kira Mengistu was unable to remedy her love life by competing for Clayton Echard’s heart on The Bachelor Season 26, the doctor has decided on a new course of action — Bachelor in Paradise.
Gerard Butler's 'Last Seen Alive' Character Sounds Scottish and American All at Once
The premise of the film Last Seen Alive is terrifying — a husband and wife make a routine stop at a gas station. The wife goes into the store to buy a snack and never returns to the car. Article continues below advertisement. But you know what we're more...
'Frasier' Star Kelsey Grammer Has Never Shied Away From Sharing His Political Beliefs
Actor Kelsey Grammer has been a household name since his beloved psychiatrist character Dr. Frasier Crane was a regular on Cheers. The five-time Emmy winner would of course go on to star in the hit spinoff Frasier, which ran for 11 seasons before wrapping up in 2004. The actor has kept busy since, continuing his recurring Sideshow Bob role on The Simpsons and appearing on a range of shows from 30 Rock to Dr. Death.
Hilary Swank Called Her Second Wedding “Timeless” — Who Is Her Husband?
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank has never shied away from creating versatile characters. Since her breakout role in 1994’s The Next Karate Kid, she has continued keeping us guessing on what she’ll do next. Throughout the years, Hilary has played everything from a compassionate teacher in Freedom Writers to...
Is 'Alaska Daily' Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know About the New ABC Series
A journalist with a tarnished career tries to salvage her reputation after the sole source on her groundbreaking feature piece turns out to be a fraud? We need the scoop on this new television show!. That's the premise of the newest ABC drama series Alaska Daily, starring Hilary Swank as...
Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
Season 18 of 'Grey's Anatomy' Really Tested the Patience of Miranda Bailey — What Happened?
Any fan of Grey's Anatomy is well-versed in drama. From the moment Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) helped remove a bomb from inside the torso of a man in Season 2, we knew this show was going to be one wild ride after the next. As it progressed, storylines also became dramatic in different ways. The show moved away from things like a devastating hospital shooting into more personal stories like Izzie's (Katherine Heigl) cancer or George (T.R. Knight) dying.
"Queen of the House" Singer Jody Miller Passed Away at 80 Years Old
If you were listening to country, folk, or pop music in the 1960s and 1970s, odds are that you heard Jody Miller at one point or another. The crossover artist, most famous for her hit track "Queen of the House," left an undeniable mark on multiple genres and was a darling of both Capitol and Epic Records.
Susan Winters's Family Never Believed She Killed Herself and They Intended to Prove It — 'Dateline' Has Her Story
When Susan Winters was found unresponsive on the morning of Jan. 3, 2015, no one who knew her could believe what happened. Her death was ruled a suicide but the Winters family refused to believe it. "All we want to know is the truth," they said to Dateline's Josh Mankiewicz, who is sharing her story. The first person they turned to was her husband, Gregory Brent Dennis. They suspected he was involved in her death and wouldn't give up until they knew exactly what happened.
Actress Hilary Swank's 'Miracle' Twins Are Due on Her Late Father's Birthday
She already has a pair of Oscars, but Hilary Swank recently announced that she's expecting another pair to enter her life shortly. In an interview with Good Morning America on Oct. 5, the actress announced that she is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said. “And not just of one but of two.”
Who Is Constance Wu Dating Right Now? Meet Ryan Kattner
Now that another version of Scooby Doo is being released, everyone is excited to learn about the cast members. The series is called Velma, and it mainly focuses on the "brains of the operation," but Mystery Inc. member Daphne will also have a role in the HBO Max animated show (which, by the way, is squarely for adults).
What Happened to Galadriel’s Husband on ‘The Rings of Power’?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7. Fans of the Lord of the Rings trilogy might remember Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband and Lothlórien co-ruler, played in the movies by actor Marton Csokas. Article continues below advertisement. But while...
The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name
Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.
A Familiar Face From the MCU Is the Star of 'Reginald the Vampire' — Details on the Cast
Anyone who has worked in customer service knows that customers can suck — but what happens when one customer in question sucks your blood on a shift, quite literally? (In the customer's defense, they were trying to save a life.) Article continues below advertisement. That's the conundrum Reginald (Jacob...
Ribbit! Leap-Frog Literally Jumps Onto the Screen in 'She-Hulk'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Finally, Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivers … in more ways than one. Not only does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil finally join the MCU, but we also meet Leap-Frog. Some of us thought he would be Frog-Man, but instead, we get Leap-Frog, who is related to the aforementioned Frog-Man.
