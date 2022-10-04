ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Distractify

Brandy.N.Kyle's TikTok Fans Are in Mourning Following News of Brandy's Death

One of the most moving and emotional accounts on TikTok has long been Brandy.N.Kyle, an account which was primarily used to document Brandy's terminal cancer diagnosis and her husband Kyle's efforts to support her. Brandy posted a number of videos in which she documented her struggle, but just recently, a video was posted which confirms that Brandy has died. In the video, which Brandy filmed before her death, she expresses gratitude for the community she found on TikTok.
Distractify

'Frasier' Star Kelsey Grammer Has Never Shied Away From Sharing His Political Beliefs

Actor Kelsey Grammer has been a household name since his beloved psychiatrist character Dr. Frasier Crane was a regular on Cheers. The five-time Emmy winner would of course go on to star in the hit spinoff Frasier, which ran for 11 seasons before wrapping up in 2004. The actor has kept busy since, continuing his recurring Sideshow Bob role on The Simpsons and appearing on a range of shows from 30 Rock to Dr. Death.
Distractify

Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
Distractify

Season 18 of 'Grey's Anatomy' Really Tested the Patience of Miranda Bailey — What Happened?

Any fan of Grey's Anatomy is well-versed in drama. From the moment Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) helped remove a bomb from inside the torso of a man in Season 2, we knew this show was going to be one wild ride after the next. As it progressed, storylines also became dramatic in different ways. The show moved away from things like a devastating hospital shooting into more personal stories like Izzie's (Katherine Heigl) cancer or George (T.R. Knight) dying.
Distractify

"Queen of the House" Singer Jody Miller Passed Away at 80 Years Old

If you were listening to country, folk, or pop music in the 1960s and 1970s, odds are that you heard Jody Miller at one point or another. The crossover artist, most famous for her hit track "Queen of the House," left an undeniable mark on multiple genres and was a darling of both Capitol and Epic Records.
Distractify

Susan Winters's Family Never Believed She Killed Herself and They Intended to Prove It — 'Dateline' Has Her Story

When Susan Winters was found unresponsive on the morning of Jan. 3, 2015, no one who knew her could believe what happened. Her death was ruled a suicide but the Winters family refused to believe it. "All we want to know is the truth," they said to Dateline's Josh Mankiewicz, who is sharing her story. The first person they turned to was her husband, Gregory Brent Dennis. They suspected he was involved in her death and wouldn't give up until they knew exactly what happened.
Distractify

Actress Hilary Swank's 'Miracle' Twins Are Due on Her Late Father's Birthday

She already has a pair of Oscars, but Hilary Swank recently announced that she's expecting another pair to enter her life shortly. In an interview with Good Morning America on Oct. 5, the actress announced that she is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she said. “And not just of one but of two.”
Distractify

Who Is Constance Wu Dating Right Now? Meet Ryan Kattner

Now that another version of Scooby Doo is being released, everyone is excited to learn about the cast members. The series is called Velma, and it mainly focuses on the "brains of the operation," but Mystery Inc. member Daphne will also have a role in the HBO Max animated show (which, by the way, is squarely for adults).
Distractify

Ribbit! Leap-Frog Literally Jumps Onto the Screen in 'She-Hulk'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Finally, Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivers … in more ways than one. Not only does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil finally join the MCU, but we also meet Leap-Frog. Some of us thought he would be Frog-Man, but instead, we get Leap-Frog, who is related to the aforementioned Frog-Man.
