Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.

MONTVALE, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO