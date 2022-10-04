Read full article on original website
Related
Burlington City tops Willingboro - Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd scored two goals as Burlington City defeated Willingboro 5-0 in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash also had a goal and an assist for Burlington City (9-1) with Ashley Cabrera and Emily Almeida also scoring goals. Hannah Richey and Kacey Matthews tallied an assist each. Kamyra Bartholomew and Jani Scott posted...
Emmanuel Lyles leads Roselle over Ridgefield Park - Football recap
Emmanuel Lyles scored four touchdowns while running 282 yards on 17 carries to lead Roselle to a 41-35 victory at home over Ridgefield Park. Nafee Finney returned a punt for another score for Roselle (2-4), which has now won two games in a row after a rocky start. Lyles scored...
On a night when its ‘O’ struggled, No. 12 Camden leaned on its rugged ‘D’
It proved to be a night when the offense just wasn’t clicking. The run game lacked significant pop, while the aerial attack had its moments but were few and far between. Haddonfield certainly had some say in the matter.
Girls soccer recap: Lower Cape May edges Wildwood Catholic on Hueber’s goal
Tessa Hueber scored the second-half goal that allowed Lower Cape May Regional to escape North Wildwood with a 1-0 victory over Wildwood Catholic Friday. Sianna King assisted on the marker for the Tigers (6-4) who were victorious for the second consecutive game. The shutout went to Kiara Soto who posted 11 saves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Football: Bivins tops school rushing record as Barnegat outlasts Manchester Twp (PHOTOS)
Senior JoJo Bivins ran for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on 4th-and-goal with about five minutes left, and broke his school rushing record as Barnegat outlasted Manchester Township 27-21 in Barnegat. Bivins rushed for his first touchdown with a little under six minutes left in the first quarter for...
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
Football: St. Augustine tops Williamstown for coach Lancetta’s 250th career win
Julian Turney and Tristan McLeer had two touchdowns apiece as St. Augustine stopped Williamstown 38-20 in coach Pete Lancetta’s 250th career win. Turney opened up the game’s scoring with an 11-yard run in the first quarter for St. Augustine (3-4) before Ryan Gambill caught a 15-yard pass from Paris Pratt for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Turney expanded the lead in the second quarter with a two-yard run.
St. Joseph (Hamm.) takes down Ocean City in defensive battle - Football photos
James Mantuano’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Zach Cruet in the second quarter gave St. Joseph (Hamm.) a lead it never relinquished as it held on for a 7-3 victory over Ocean City. Nasir Mahmoud sealed the victory for St. Joseph (4-1) with a fourth down interception with 2:14 remaining...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jacob Sconza, River Dell rally to upset No. 11 Ramapo - Football recap
Jacob Sconza’s 1-yard touchdown run with eight seconds tied the game with eight seconds left and Alejandro Carballeda’s extra-point won it for River Dell, which rallied from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to stun Ramapo, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 28-27, in Franklin Lakes. River Dell...
Mainland over Absegami - Boys soccer recap
Alex Wise knocked in a pair of goals while Ethan Rovins and Roody Ducasse each added a goal as Mainland won at home, 4-2, over Absegami. Jeff Thomas stopped six of eight shots to preserve the win for Mainland (4-7-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Nicholas Calambas scored both goals...
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manchester Regional defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys soccer recap
Cristian Castaneda’s hat trick helped lift Manchester Regional past St. Mary (Ruth.) 6-0 in Haledon. Manchester Regional (5-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before adding three more scores in the second half. Robinson Santo recorded two saves for the shutout. Daniel Almeida made six saves for...
Drew Harris takes Haddon Heights over Camden Catholic - Football recap
Drew Harris ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Haddon Heights cruised to a 40-13 victory over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Harris put Haddon Heights (4-2) on the scoreboard with a TD pass to Damier Outterbridge-ALI for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Jayden Trace started...
College Achieve Central Charter over McNair - Boys soccer recap
Elmer Chiquillo, John Sic and Anthony Deleon provided the goals as College Achieve Central Charter won, 3-0, over McNair in Plainfield. Emanuel Molina, John Morales and Chiquillo each added an assist for College Achieve Central Charter (8-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. McNair is now 1-11. The N.J. High School...
Delsea gives coach record-breaking victory, earns redemption for championship loss
The Delsea Regional High School football team was a motivated bunch on Friday night. It wanted to give its 30th-year head coach Sal Marchese his 231st victory – making him the winningest coach in program history. It also wanted to avenge its only loss from the 2021 season when it fell to Cedar Creek, 30-13, in the sectional championship game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Becton over Saddle Brook - Boys soccer recap
Saif Ahmed scored and assisted on another goal in Becton’s 3-1 win against Saddle Brook in Becton. Brandon Gjekaj and Sal Fonseca both scored as well in the victory while Gustavo Costa recorded two assists. Leo DeMelo made four saves and Dom Maucione had three. Becton (6-5), which tallied...
Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap
Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Football: Ground game powers Kinnelon past Pequannock (PHOTOS)
Justin Tilton, Lex Lucas and Liam Parrella all found the end zone on the ground to lead Kinnelon to a defensive win over Pequannock, 19-7, on Friday night in Kinnelon. Tilton gave Kinnelon the early lead on the opening possession of the game, rushing in a touchdown from nine yards out.
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0