Soccer

NJ.com

Burlington City tops Willingboro - Girls soccer recap

Tarynn Lloyd scored two goals as Burlington City defeated Willingboro 5-0 in Burlington. Mackenzie Cash also had a goal and an assist for Burlington City (9-1) with Ashley Cabrera and Emily Almeida also scoring goals. Hannah Richey and Kacey Matthews tallied an assist each. Kamyra Bartholomew and Jani Scott posted...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: St. Augustine tops Williamstown for coach Lancetta’s 250th career win

Julian Turney and Tristan McLeer had two touchdowns apiece as St. Augustine stopped Williamstown 38-20 in coach Pete Lancetta’s 250th career win. Turney opened up the game’s scoring with an 11-yard run in the first quarter for St. Augustine (3-4) before Ryan Gambill caught a 15-yard pass from Paris Pratt for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Turney expanded the lead in the second quarter with a two-yard run.
NJ.com

Mainland over Absegami - Boys soccer recap

Alex Wise knocked in a pair of goals while Ethan Rovins and Roody Ducasse each added a goal as Mainland won at home, 4-2, over Absegami. Jeff Thomas stopped six of eight shots to preserve the win for Mainland (4-7-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Nicholas Calambas scored both goals...
NJ.com

Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick

North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Manchester Regional defeats St. Mary (Ruth.) - Boys soccer recap

Cristian Castaneda’s hat trick helped lift Manchester Regional past St. Mary (Ruth.) 6-0 in Haledon. Manchester Regional (5-6) jumped out to a 3-0 lead at halftime before adding three more scores in the second half. Robinson Santo recorded two saves for the shutout. Daniel Almeida made six saves for...
HALEDON, NJ
NJ.com

College Achieve Central Charter over McNair - Boys soccer recap

Elmer Chiquillo, John Sic and Anthony Deleon provided the goals as College Achieve Central Charter won, 3-0, over McNair in Plainfield. Emanuel Molina, John Morales and Chiquillo each added an assist for College Achieve Central Charter (8-0), which led 2-0 at halftime. McNair is now 1-11. The N.J. High School...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Becton over Saddle Brook - Boys soccer recap

Saif Ahmed scored and assisted on another goal in Becton’s 3-1 win against Saddle Brook in Becton. Brandon Gjekaj and Sal Fonseca both scored as well in the victory while Gustavo Costa recorded two assists. Leo DeMelo made four saves and Dom Maucione had three. Becton (6-5), which tallied...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap

Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

