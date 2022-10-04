ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Burton, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Burton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
Burton, SC
Accidents
City
Beaufort, SC
WTGS

Bryan County still recovering 6 months after deadly tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Six months after a deadly tornado swept through Bryan County, officials and residents are still working to rebuild homes and public infrastructure. Matt Montanye, Bryan County’s Public Works director, said that Hendrix Park, a sports complex in Ellabell, is almost back to full use...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Burton Fire District#Ems
WTGS

Beaufort deputies searching for 81-year-old missing man with dementia

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing elderly man from the Dale area of Beaufort County on Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office received the report at around 5:45 p.m. Deputies responded to Spann Circle in Dale. They learned there that 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover had walked out of his home.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

Coroner: Woman, teen dead after South Carolina apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WTGS

Chatham County police searching for missing toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Dept. announced it is searching for a missing 20-month-old toddler. According to police, Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was reported missing at around 9 a.m.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Calcasieu Parish News

South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088

South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle incident on Interstate 12 at LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish soon before 1:00 a.m. on October 1, 2022. Naema Johns, 23, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was killed in the collision.
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy