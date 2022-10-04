Read full article on original website
WTGS
Georgia State Patrol announces details of fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Police and the Georgia State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Johnny Mercer Boulevard Friday morning. GSP Post 42 Rincon responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 5:03 a.m. The crash happened on Johnny Mercer Boulevard at State Route 26 in Chatham County.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning has multiple eastbound lanes blocked. The crash happened around mile marker 210 near Aviation Avenue and has the two left lanes blocked, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. As of 6:40 a.m., only the left lane was listed as...
Beaufort deputies send bloodhounds, helicopter to find missing 81-year-old man
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort deputies sent bloodhounds and a helicopter Thursday evening to find a missing elderly man. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover walked away from his home around 5:45 p.m. on Spann Circle in Dale. Family told BCSO that Glover suffers from dementia and they fear […]
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
WTGS
Bryan County still recovering 6 months after deadly tornado
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Six months after a deadly tornado swept through Bryan County, officials and residents are still working to rebuild homes and public infrastructure. Matt Montanye, Bryan County’s Public Works director, said that Hendrix Park, a sports complex in Ellabell, is almost back to full use...
N. Charleston apartment fire displaces over 60 people
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire that displaced dozens early Friday morning. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at a 3-story structure around the 8700 block of Evangeline Road. Crews were able to control the blaze just before 2 a.m. “NCFD […]
abcnews4.com
Mother & son identified after large Summerville apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The two victims from a large Summerville apartment fire have been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner's office. Freni Hazare, 48, and her son, Dhruv Chokshi, 15, were found dead after crews extinguished the reaming fire at the apartments located on 1600 Old Trolley Road.
WTGS
Woman arrested with 40 lbs. of marijuana flying into Charleston International Airport: CHS
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman from California is facing drug-trafficking charges after she flew into Charleston Wednesday evening with two suitcases filled with more than 40 lbs. of marijuana, according to an incident report from the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department. On Wednesday, officers received a...
WTGS
Beaufort deputies searching for 81-year-old missing man with dementia
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing elderly man from the Dale area of Beaufort County on Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office received the report at around 5:45 p.m. Deputies responded to Spann Circle in Dale. They learned there that 81-year-old Joe Nathan Glover had walked out of his home.
WTGS
Whale Branch Middle School threat determined non-credible, students released
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported that a threat of violence called into Whale Branch Middle School in Seabrook, S.C. was non-credible, and students were released. According to deputies, law enforcement was on the scene investigating, and the school was on lockdown. After investigating,...
2 charged in Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged in connection with an overdose death in September in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Coroner’s Office. Adam Keith Goff, 24, of McColl, and Harry James Roller, 46, of McColl, were both arrested Tuesday and charged with involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl and distribution of […]
SPD searching for missing man last seen at Memorial Hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen at a local hospital. Travis Marquis Kyron Johnson, 30, was last seen at Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4. Police say if you see him, to call 911.
WTGS
Shootout captured on surveillance video leaves N Charleston neighborhood feeling unsafe
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — People in a North Charleston neighborhood say they feel unsafe after gunshots rang out in the middle of the day. A neighbor caught all of the terrifying moments on a surveillance video. According to North Charleston Police, this shooting happened on August 26th on...
wtoc.com
Police respond to crash involving pedestrian at Abercorn, White Bluff
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Abercorn Street and White Bluff Road. According to police, the crash involved serious injuries. Details are limited at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
Coroner: Woman, teen dead after South Carolina apartment fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments at about 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one […]
WJCL
Police: Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Savannah; nearby traffic impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Savannah say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car Monday. As of 11 a.m., police are on scene after the crash at Abercorn Street at White Bluff Road. Two lanes of Abercorn northbound and two...
WTGS
Chatham County police searching for missing toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Police Dept. announced it is searching for a missing 20-month-old toddler. According to police, Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter Road at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was reported missing at around 9 a.m.
South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088
South Carolina Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on I-12 Near LA 1088. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle incident on Interstate 12 at LA Hwy 1088 in St. Tammany Parish soon before 1:00 a.m. on October 1, 2022. Naema Johns, 23, of Beaufort, South Carolina, was killed in the collision.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Will S.C.’s Free Beach Parking law be enforced as residents now asked to fund oceanfront dunes repairs?
Hurricane Ian crashed ashore this past weekend with the 3rd highest storm surge in area history. MyrtleBeachSC News posted our press conference with FEMA on Saturday with projections that beach re-nourishment will cost in the billions for oceanfront dunes repairs. The Federal Government and S.C. State Government pay matching funds...
WMBF
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
