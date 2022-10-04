ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104

TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joan Hotchkis Dies: ‘The Odd Couple’ & ‘Legacy’ Star Was 95

Joan Hotchkis, a veteran actor, writer, screenwriter and playwright, known for The Odd Couple and Legacy, died on September 27 in Los Angeles. She was 95. Her daughter Paula Chambers said Hotchkis death was due to congestive heart failure. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hotchkis was the last surviving child of Preston Hotchkis and Katharine Bixby, civic leaders in Los Angeles with statewide and national influence throughout the last century, who led everything from the Metropolitan Water District to the California Historical Society.  After earning a B.A. in Psychology from Smith College and an M.A. in Early Childhood Education from Bank Street Teacher’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 65

Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 65. Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Health
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Health
City
Washington, MA
Cambridge, MA
Entertainment
City
Cambridge, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Entertainment
People

The Odd Couple Actress Joan Hotchkis Dead at 95

The actress, writer and performance artist died on Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure Joan Hotchkis, the actress, writer and performance artist best known for her role as Dr. Nancy Cunningham on The Odd Couple, died last week. She was 95. Hotchkis died on Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure, a rep for the actress confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. Hotchkis earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and an M.A. in Early Childhood Education, then briefly taught at a nursery school in New York before embarking on career in...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy