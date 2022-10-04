ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwin County, MI

Central Michigan Life

From seed to sale, a family legacy

Just three miles from Central Michigan University's campus lies hundreds of sunflowers as far as the eye can see with a bright red barn siting in the middle of the farm. Jamie Klumpp took over Heirloom Grove farm two years ago and turned it into a specialty crop farm. The eighty-acre farm has 150 fruit trees, 250 blueberry bushes, a grape vineyard and more.
SHEPHERD, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Here's What They Want to Do with Lansing's Old Sears Building

What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
LANSING, MI
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
Central Michigan Life

Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
abc12.com

East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
EAST TAWAS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Wyse Glass Specialties of Midland closing this fall after 73 1/2 years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wyse Glass Specialities owner Chris Sprague teared up as he talked about learning the art of glass blowing from his father, Earl, who died this past summer. "My dad was a great influence on everything," Sprague said. "He was...
MIDLAND, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Shipshewana on the Road – Frankenmuth

Come out and see the show that has everything under the sun for sale! You will find the most unique trinkets and treasures. There will be thousands of items that you may never find anywhere else! This is a must see event that you don’t want to miss.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new 'most-violent' city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
recordpatriot.com

Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI

