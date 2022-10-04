Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
From seed to sale, a family legacy
Just three miles from Central Michigan University's campus lies hundreds of sunflowers as far as the eye can see with a bright red barn siting in the middle of the farm. Jamie Klumpp took over Heirloom Grove farm two years ago and turned it into a specialty crop farm. The eighty-acre farm has 150 fruit trees, 250 blueberry bushes, a grape vineyard and more.
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
Central Michigan Life
Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
abc12.com
East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
Michigan’s official Christmas tree hails from St. Johns
The tree was picked by Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and is the first state tree to be picked out of Clinton County.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
secondwavemedia.com
Avid skateboarder and veteran brings indoor skate park to Bay City’s West Side
Skateboarding started as a way to get out of the office for self-professed workaholic Anthony “AJ” Malenfant. Recently, he skated his way into life as the owner of a new business, Major Skate, at 106 S. Linn St. on Bay City’s West Side. Malenfant’s association with skateboarding...
Northern Michigan school swaps diesel school bus for electric with state funds
Electric vehicles are more prevalent on the road, in parking lots and soon will be at the bus stop. The Michigan Clean Diesel Program awarded its first grant to electric vehicle projects including a school bus. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy awarded $157,500 to Lansing-based Dean Transportation...
recordpatriot.com
Wyse Glass Specialties of Midland closing this fall after 73 1/2 years
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wyse Glass Specialities owner Chris Sprague teared up as he talked about learning the art of glass blowing from his father, Earl, who died this past summer. "My dad was a great influence on everything," Sprague said. "He was...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Shipshewana on the Road – Frankenmuth
Come out and see the show that has everything under the sun for sale! You will find the most unique trinkets and treasures. There will be thousands of items that you may never find anywhere else! This is a must see event that you don’t want to miss.
WNEM
Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
2 running for a pair of Saginaw Public School Board of Education seats
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — While it may be one of the few uncontested races for a school board seat countywide, Saginaw Public Schools District has two candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8. Former Saginaw Mayor Joyce J. Seals will be running for re-election for her board of education...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
recordpatriot.com
Gas prices rise again Oct. 4, but vary dramatically
MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTIES — Once again, gas prices have shot up in the area and across the state, and currently there is a wide variety of prices throughout Big Rapids. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, prices ranged from $4.09 to $4.50 in Mecosta and Osceola counties, with more stations moving towards the $4.40 range over the course of the day.
