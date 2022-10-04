ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson City Administrator confident in new role

Branson’s new City Administrator Cindy Stepp met with Branson Tri-Lakes News during her first day in the role to talk about her experience, her goals, and how she plans to handle the role as the new leader of the city’s day-to-day operations. She responded to critics who questioned...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call

Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Win Tickets to the RK Shows Springfield Gun Show

KSGF is excited to give YOU a chance to win tickets to the RK Shows Springfield Gun Show!. The RK Shows Springfield Gun Show is happening at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on October 15th & October 16th. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Charges Filed After Drive-By Shooting

(KTTS News) — A man is charged with a drive-by shooting at Glenstone and Division in Springfield. KY3 says it happened on September 26. Greene County Prosecutors say Michael Lewis from Springfield shot another driver, grazing the victim in the back of the head. The victim only knew Lewis...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What happened in Springfield’s history during October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – October in Springfield is full of fall festivals, changing colors and spooky decor, but it is also a month full of historical moments. Here’s a look at the events that happened in October throughout Springfield’s history. October 1831: James H. Slavens, a young preacher, gave the first sermon in Springfield in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.

HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alva Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house. The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy...
HARTVILLE, MO
KTTS

Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot

(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KTTS

One Shot At Home On South Nettleton

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 700-block of South Nettleton. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. KY3 says one person was shot in the back, leaving the victim with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene on a red bicycle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning

HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
HARTVILLE, MO
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Teen dead after Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO

