4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
sgfcitizen.org
In unusual move, City Utilities will pay for Buc-ee’s to bore under I-44
In a move that deviates from the norm with new development projects, Springfield City Utilities footed the bill for part of the cost of running utilities to a mega gas station and convenience store. City Utilities Chief Economic Development Officer Dean Thompson explained the move to pay for a dig...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson City Administrator confident in new role
Branson’s new City Administrator Cindy Stepp met with Branson Tri-Lakes News during her first day in the role to talk about her experience, her goals, and how she plans to handle the role as the new leader of the city’s day-to-day operations. She responded to critics who questioned...
KYTV
Neighbors in a Greene County neighborhood fear for their lives with unlikely neighbors
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Neighbors in Greene County’s Marlborough Manor subdivision fear for their lives just living next to one home. Neighbors said over the years, the house has had constant fires, hundreds of cars coming and going, and people walking around outside with large weapons. One neighbor, James Herring, said he set up a dozen security cameras because of the issues.
933kwto.com
Arrest Made in Springfield Shots-Fired Call
Springfield Police have arrested a man during a shots fired call at a city park. Officers arrested Fiedell Williams on a warrant for a drug charge in Greene County when they were called to Grant Beach Park around three Thursday morning. Williams and another man were seen running from the...
ksgf.com
Win Tickets to the RK Shows Springfield Gun Show
KSGF is excited to give YOU a chance to win tickets to the RK Shows Springfield Gun Show!. The RK Shows Springfield Gun Show is happening at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on October 15th & October 16th. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the...
ksgf.com
Charges Filed After Drive-By Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man is charged with a drive-by shooting at Glenstone and Division in Springfield. KY3 says it happened on September 26. Greene County Prosecutors say Michael Lewis from Springfield shot another driver, grazing the victim in the back of the head. The victim only knew Lewis...
What happened in Springfield’s history during October
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – October in Springfield is full of fall festivals, changing colors and spooky decor, but it is also a month full of historical moments. Here’s a look at the events that happened in October throughout Springfield’s history. October 1831: James H. Slavens, a young preacher, gave the first sermon in Springfield in the […]
Fall festivals! What is going on in Springfield this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Police investigating shooting in west Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting in west-central Springfield.
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
KYTV
1 dies in house fire near Hartville, Mo.
HARTVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigates a deadly house fire near Hartville. Firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. on Friday at a home off of Alva Road. Firefighters found one person dead inside the house. The sheriff’s office has asked for an autopsy...
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
KTTS
Two Springfield Women Sentenced In Jan. 6 Riot
(KTTS News) — Two women from Springfield have been sentenced for their roles in the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Cara Hentschel and Mahailya Pryer were sentenced to 45 days in custody, 36 months probation, and a $500 dollar fine. They pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in...
KYTV
Driver arrested after crashing into pole at busy Springfield intersection Thursday night
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence after striking a pole in Springfield. Officers responded to the crash Thursday night near Sunshine and Campbell. Investigators say another driver hit the bumper that fell off the crashed vehicle. Police say both drivers did not...
KYTV
The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
KTTS
One Shot At Home On South Nettleton
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating a shooting at a home in the 700-block of South Nettleton. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. KY3 says one person was shot in the back, leaving the victim with non life-threatening injuries. The shooter left the scene on a red bicycle.
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
Teen dead after Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One person is dead and two are seriously injured after a crash in Dallas County. Around noon Thursday, Oct. 6, Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Dallas County, about 3 miles east of Buffalo. According to a crash report, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed […]
