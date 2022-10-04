The arrival of fall comes with a variety of fun and exciting activities to explore. From cider and donuts, to Halloween events, autumn in Michigan has so much to offer. Fall is not fall without cider and donuts, which is why it is a good thing that Michigan has so many cider mills to choose from. Some of the more prominent names include Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill and Yates Cider Mill, but there are others as well, like Paint Creek Cider Mill and Rochester Cider Mill. These mills host an abundance of activities, including haunted houses, petting farms, and haystacks to climb on. The highlight of any cider mill, of course, is the cider. Each location has their own unique spin on the seasonal beverage, as well as donuts to go with it. (Personally, I believe Blake’s has the best cider and donuts, but that’s just my own humble opinion).

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO