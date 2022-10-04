Read full article on original website
Daily Local News
Fund for Women and Girls launches 2022 Blueprint Report
WEST CHESTER—The Fund for Women and Girls launched its highly anticipated 2022 Blueprint Report: Lighting a Path recently at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville. Published every five years, the Blueprint Report is the first and only comprehensive needs assessment of women and girls in Chester County. This fourth edition of the Report highlights pressing issues facing women and girls at the local, state, and national levels, with a deep dive on conditions in Chester County.
Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on
The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach. The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations
The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
Number of Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level rises from 4 to 7
Seven counties were at high as of Oct. 7. See the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community level map, case counts and more.
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
Pa. DEP hearing about proposed pipeline draws support, environmental concerns
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection got mixed reactions during a virtual town hall Wednesday about a proposed pipeline expansion involving Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.
Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Chester County Boasts Four of 25 Wealthiest Zip Codes in Greater Philadelphia
Four zip codes in Chester County are among the top 25 wealthiest zip codes in Greater Philadelphia, which includes zipcodes in surrounding Pennsylvania counties, as well as New Jersey and Delaware, writes Todd Romero for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in Pa. suburbs | Opinion
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
pghcitypaper.com
"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz
A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
An ethane cracker in western Pa. will soon start up. We answered your questions about it
We asked what you wanted to know, and got those questions to experts. Shell’s ethane cracker is scheduled to come online soon, producing up to 1.6 million metric tons of plastic pellets a year. The plant will produce this plastic by processing ethane, a component of the natural gas found in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations nearby.
Pennsylvania voters reveal what issues are most important before heading to the ballot box
PHILADELPHIA – The economy, abortion and health care are the most important voting issues heading into the midterm elections, Philadelphians told Fox News. "Definitely financial things … we're all struggling out here," one local, Danasia, told Fox News. "And also more equality for women." Lt. Gov. John Fetterman...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Imprisons its Residents at Almost Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Jefferson County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than almost any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 392 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Jefferson County’s imprisonment...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks won't allow ballot curing prior to general election
READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.
Daily Local News
Guest commentary: In case you think gerrymandering is over, think again
A little over a year ago, on Sept. 19, 2021, an article I wrote on the slick and sneaky tactic of gerrymandering and how it is a totally non-partisan issue was published. Here we are a year later, and this issue is still stirring reaction. This November’s election is the first one using Pennsylvania’s new congressional and legislative maps. Voters should watch closely to see how these new lines perform and be ready to continue advocating for a redistricting process that is led by the public.
