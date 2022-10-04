ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

YourErie

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Local News

Fund for Women and Girls launches 2022 Blueprint Report

WEST CHESTER—The Fund for Women and Girls launched its highly anticipated 2022 Blueprint Report: Lighting a Path recently at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville. Published every five years, the Blueprint Report is the first and only comprehensive needs assessment of women and girls in Chester County. This fourth edition of the Report highlights pressing issues facing women and girls at the local, state, and national levels, with a deep dive on conditions in Chester County.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on

The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach.  The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

16 Percent of Chester County’s Bridges Are in Poor Condition. Check Out Their Locations

The Downingtown Pike Bridge is one of many Chester County bridges in need of repairs. More than 100 bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they have been categorized as being in poor condition — the lowest assessment category — on last year’s National Bridge Inventory published by the Federal Highway Administration, write Kevin Crowe and Doug Caruso for USA Today.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Chester County, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks won't allow ballot curing prior to general election

READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Guest commentary: In case you think gerrymandering is over, think again

A little over a year ago, on Sept. 19, 2021, an article I wrote on the slick and sneaky tactic of gerrymandering and how it is a totally non-partisan issue was published. Here we are a year later, and this issue is still stirring reaction. This November’s election is the first one using Pennsylvania’s new congressional and legislative maps. Voters should watch closely to see how these new lines perform and be ready to continue advocating for a redistricting process that is led by the public.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

