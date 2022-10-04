ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Trail Ride to Benefit the SLO County 4-H Horse Project

The SLO County 4-H Horse Project invites community members to their Ride the Ranch benefit trail ride

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County 4-H youth development program’s Countywide 4-H Horse Project is organizing a benefit trail ride to be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The 4-H Horse Project invites the community to participate in the first annual Ride the Ranch trail ride. All proceeds will go to help pay for shows, clinics, and awards for our SLO County horse project members and will help reduce or eliminate clinic and show fees for the 30+ members of 4-H horse projects in SLO County.

The event will take place at the Work Family Ranch, located at 75893 Ranchita Canyon Rd, San Miguel. The Work Family Ranch lies in the Cholame Hills of San Miguel, just outside of Paso Robles. Since the 1880s, the Work family has owned and operated the 12,000-acre ranch.

Community members can register at https://forms.gle/uxNSeq3HaSV23L3m6 or by email to slohorseproject@gmail.com

Registration for the trail ride costs $100 per rider and includes a t-shirt and a hot dog lunch. Participants will bring their own horses to ride during the event. The Creston 4-H horse project is planning a bake sale with lots of sweet goodies for snacks and desserts. There will also be a small silent auction, with offerings donated by various horse projects, local businesses, and community friends.

The SLO 4-H County Horse Project holds three horse shows and three riding clinics each year that are open to all the 4-H horse project members in San Luis Obispo County. Each clinic and horse show focuses on a different riding discipline: Western, English, and Gymkhana. The 4-H members have lots of opportunities to improve their horsemanship skills and decide which type of riding they enjoy most. Riders go on to compete in the local fair 4-H horse shows during the Salinas Valley Fair, the Santa Barbara County Fair, and the Mid State Fair. The culmination of each 4-H year is the California State Classic 4-H Horse Show.

