ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
BURTON, SC
wtoc.com

Southbound lanes closed on Abercorn St. due to pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at Television Circle, according to Savannah Police. Savannah Police says the lanes are closed due to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash with serious injures. Police ask that you take a different route.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Burton, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Burton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Accidents
Burton, SC
Accidents
City
Beaufort, SC
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
abccolumbia.com

Report: Shots fired at Beaufort HS

Beaufort Co., S.C. (WJCL)–The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort City Police Department, as well as other first responders are on scene at Beaufort High School for a report of shots fired. The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. This is a developing story. WJCL has a crew...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

2 days since toddler disappeared from his Chatham Co. home

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has now been two days since a toddler was last seen at his home on Buckhalter Road. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. He was reported missing to police that same morning after 9 a.m. Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Wtoc#The Burton Fire District#Ems
wtoc.com

Police respond to two Lowcountry high schools; no weapons located

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to two schools in the Lowcountry on Thursday for reports of a weapon on campus. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. Police said no threats were made and no one saw...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX8 News

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Press conference in response to Beaufort High School incident

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference at 2 p.m. regarding an incident on Wednesday. Chief Dale McDorman will join Sheriff P.J. Tanner, and Dr. Frank Rodriguez will attend. Authorities say no gunshot victims or shooters have been found following reports of...
BEAUFORT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy