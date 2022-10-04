ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Festival, spooky storytime coming to Destin this month

 3 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The City of Destin is gearing up for ghoul season with events leading up to Halloween.

Fall Fest:

On Monday, Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m., the Destin Community Center on Stahlman Avenue will host the Fall Fest. The event will consist of a kid’s costume contest and a Jack-O-Lantern contest.

  • Carnival games
  • Bounce house
  • Cakewalk
  • Ghostly café

Tickets will be sold on-site for food and games. Registration for the costume contest runs from 5-6 p.m. with the contest starting at 6 p.m. Ages 0-12 can enter.

The Jack-O-Lantern contest is for all ages. Pumpkins must be pre-carved and dropped off at the community center no later than 3 p.m.

The Fall Fest will also benefit local non-profit Harvest House. The city asks those attending to bring one non-perishable food item to help stock their pantry.

Spooky Storytime:

The Destin Library is hosting a pajama part spooky storytime for kids on Oct. 18. Starting at 6 p.m. kids from 8-11 years old will hear different Halloween tales from librarian Laura Harris.

Kids can wear pajamas and bring stuffed animals. Snacks will be provided.

Those interested must register ahead of time on okaloosa.librarycalendar.com by clicking on the Spooky Tales event and filling out the form.

Anyone will questions can contact the library at 850-837-8572.

Destin Commons Halloween Haunt:

Aside from official city events, the Destin Commons shopping center is bringing back its Halloween Haunt event for Friday, Oct. 28.

From 6-8 p.m., kids and families are welcome to enjoy an arrangement of activities including trick or treating at surrounding stores until 8 p.m.

  • Kid’s creepy crafts
  • Fantasy face painting
  • Trick-or-treating
  • Costume contest

Volunteer judges will vote in three categories for the costume contest.

  • 0-4 years old
  • 5-8 years old
  • 9-12 years old

There is also a separate contest for furry friends in costume. Winners will get a gift card to a store of their choice ranging from $25-$50.

