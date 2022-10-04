From immigration to abortion, national issues are shaping the Texas attorney general’s race

Read full article on original website
Texas Standard for Oct. 5, 2022: ‘Build to rent’ neighborhoods are popping up
It’s a trend sweeping Texas: new homes being built – not for sale, but for rent. Is “build to rent” a boon for families, or fuel for further inequities? Also: A Texas National Guard member becomes the 10th person connected with Gov. Greg Abbott’s border mission, Operation Lone Star, to die. And: With public safety one of the big issues in this election, a spotlight turns to bail reform and the rhetoric surrounding it in Harris County.
Texas Standard for Oct. 6, 2022: The fight to preserve a historic Black cemetery
A Dallas group is determined not to let the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories – a historic cemetery for one of Texas’ Freedmen’s Settlements – become overrun by development and lost forever. Also: An update on a long lake southeast of Dallas used for years by families for fishing and camping – and at the center of a fight over efforts to close it off to the public. And: Like a bolt from the blue, the Europeans tell Apple to lose the Lightning charger and embrace USB-C.
TxDOT tells landowner to remove fence blocking access to beloved East Texas lake
The Texas Department of Transportation has ordered a landowner in East Texas to remove a fence that blocks access to the Cutoff, a long lake about 75 miles southeast of Dallas that used to be part of the Trinity River. It’s a unique body of water that generations of Texans have used for outdoor recreation.
