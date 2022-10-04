From immigration to abortion, national issues are shaping the Texas attorney general’s race

A Dallas group is determined not to let the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories – a historic cemetery for one of Texas’ Freedmen’s Settlements – become overrun by development and lost forever. Also: An update on a long lake southeast of Dallas used for years by families for fishing and camping – and at the center of a fight over efforts to close it off to the public. And: Like a bolt from the blue, the Europeans tell Apple to lose the Lightning charger and embrace USB-C.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO