Netflix's Reboot of 'The Mole' Will Premiere in Three Parts
Reality TV shows come and go… and then get rebooted. Earlier this year, FOX revived the wildly popular 2003 dating show Joe Millionaire. And now, Netflix is bringing yet another old-school classic back to the small screen. The Mole made its network television debut on ABC in 2001. Hosted...
Rude Disney Mom Skips Line, Setting a Terrible Example for Her Child
Some people were raised to become entitled monsters. Whether a direct result of the way they were raised or a habit they picked up later in life, throngs of people walk around acting like their needs and desires are more important than the needs and desires of others. Article continues...
'Survivor' Contestant Jeanine Zheng Took It on the Chin, Literally — What Happened?
The new season of Survivor is just a few weeks old, and already there's no shortage of headlines. In the first three episodes of Survivor 43, new alliances have formed and failed to form. The Beware Advantage has come into play. Oh, and there's been a giant storm that made life in the Baka camp particularly unpleasant.
There's a Sneaky Spy Among Them! Here's How Netflix's Competition Reality Show 'The Mole' Works
Sometimes we just need to turn off our wrinkly brains and turn on a juicy, high-stakes reality show. The loss of brain cells is truly worth it. And while competition reality shows we know and love, like Survivor and Big Brother, have stood the test of time, Netflix's upcoming series The Mole — which premieres on Oct. 7, 2022 — is here to reintroduce itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PlayStation Stars Is a New Loyalty Program for PS Gamers — Is It Free to Join?
2022 seems to be the year of new PlayStation services. Back in June, Sony rolled out a brand-new model for the PlayStation Plus subscribers, allowing Premium members to gain access to free trials of new games as well as a library of classic PlayStation titles. Now in October, PlayStation Stars...
Linewives and Bucket Bunnies Are Beefing on TikTok — What Does Any of This Mean?
A beautiful thing about the internet, and TikTok in particular, is that it offers space for a variety of subcultures to emerge around people who have shared interests. Recently, large groups of people have become obsessed with the subculture around linewives on TikTok, leaving just as many people utterly confused about what a linewife even is.
'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?
Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
Brandy.N.Kyle's TikTok Fans Are in Mourning Following News of Brandy's Death
One of the most moving and emotional accounts on TikTok has long been Brandy.N.Kyle, an account which was primarily used to document Brandy's terminal cancer diagnosis and her husband Kyle's efforts to support her. Brandy posted a number of videos in which she documented her struggle, but just recently, a video was posted which confirms that Brandy has died. In the video, which Brandy filmed before her death, she expresses gratitude for the community she found on TikTok.
The How, What, and Why for Cyberpsychosis in 'Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' and 'Cyberpunk 2077'
With Cyberpunk 2077 becoming more of a complete game and Cyberpunk: Edge Runners the anime dropping on Netflix, players and viewers of the Cyberpunk franchise are wondering more about the lore and happenings in Night City. One such bit of Cyberpunk lore is the mental disorder cyberpsychosis, a harrowing disassociate disorder brought on by overuse of cybernetics.
Resetting Your Attributes in 'Cyberpunk 2077': What You Can and Can't Do
With Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners bringing attention back to the franchise and Cyberpunk 2077 continuing to be patched, some players might be ready to head back to Night City and boot up their copy of the game. However, returning players might be wondering if they can go back and respec their old Cyberpunk 2077 character.
A Familiar Face From the MCU Is the Star of 'Reginald the Vampire' — Details on the Cast
Anyone who has worked in customer service knows that customers can suck — but what happens when one customer in question sucks your blood on a shift, quite literally? (In the customer's defense, they were trying to save a life.) Article continues below advertisement. That's the conundrum Reginald (Jacob...
Lil Yachty's New Song "Poland" Is Already a Bonafide Soundcloud Hit
The golden age of Soundcloud rappers breaking through into the mainstream is about a half-decade removed from us now, but its pioneers are still using the platform to experiment and release music that might otherwise get caught up in the bureaucracy of major label politics. One such pioneer still wholly utilizing the platform that helped make him famous is Lil Yachty, and his latest release, "Poland," proves that the 2016-era energy of the platform is still alive and well today.
Review: 'The Midnight Club' Lacks Effective Jump Scares, but It Still Draws Empathy
Many of us have been waiting for horror master Mike Flanagan’s next project, and now, The Midnight Club is here. But if you were expecting something similar to Midnight Mass, you might be disappointed. The Midnight Club is unlike any of Mike’s past Netflix projects. There are fewer jump scares, less psychological horror, and a looser plotline. But it does have some redeeming qualities, such as its character development and philosophical introspection.
What Happened to Chèrie and Jessey on 'Bling Empire'? Big Secret Revealed
Ou est mon chérie? Back in Season 1 of Bling Empire, we watched Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee have a baby boy and get engaged. The pair were front and center for the first couple of episodes of Bling Empire Season 2 until they... well... weren't. Article continues...
A Series of Harrowing Events Plague Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive' — Is it Based on a True Story?
Spoiler alert: This article contains book and movie spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive. When it comes to putting our traumas behind us, leaving our baggage at the door, so to speak, it takes a fierce amount of "fake it till you make it" energy. While it's of course possible to lead a brand-new life void of the horrors once endured, sometimes the past comes back to bite us in the most brutal of ways. In Netflix's mystery film Luckiest Girl Alive, a soon-to-be New York Times editor boasting what she calls "the edge" is thrown for a loop when an ominous tragedy from her private-high-school past resurfaces, forcing her to confront her personal demons.
'Nailed It!' Is Back for Season 7 After a Shutdown Earlier This Year
Get excited! Nailed It! is back for its seventh season and we are hyped. As a refresher, the Netflix reality cooking competition challenges amateur bakers to whip up some one-of-a-kind creations and prove their confectionary chops once and for all. Article continues below advertisement. So, what's in store for us...
The Southlanders Are Headed to Pelargir on 'The Rings of Power,' but What Is That?
Spoiler alert: The following post contains spoilers for episode seven of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Following an epic conclusion to its sixth episode, the seventh episode of The Rings of Power deals with the fallout of the transformation of the Southlands into Mordor. The Southlanders are forced to flee from the land altogether, and by the end of the episode, they have to decide where to go next.
'Hellraiser' Is a Welcome New Installment of the Franchise — Let's Break Down the Ending
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for 2022's Hellraiser. With Halloween season in full swing, horror stories have come out to play. Between new shows like The Midnight Club on Netflix and original scary movies like Smile in theaters, there's also the newest Hellraiser film. The 2022 movie is the latest installment of the Hellraiser film franchise, which centers around humans trying to survive the hellish hordes of the Cenobites led by The Priest (known colloquially as Pinhead).
Elrond Uses His Half-Elven Status as a Bargaining Chip in ‘The Rings of Power’
The Elrond that viewers see in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not yet the powerful leader and warrior that moviegoers saw in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In fact, in the Prime Video series’ first episode, “Shadow of the Past,” the character (played by Robert Aramayo) can’t even get into an “elf-lords only” council meeting … perhaps because Elrond is only half elf.
'Werewolf by Night' Will Introduce Monsters to the MCU and to Our Nightmares
One of the projects we never expected to get out of the Marvel and Disney Plus collaboration would be a straight-up horror flick, but here we are. Werewolf by Night is a one-off spooky season special, now streaming on Disney Plus, that is set within and inspired by the MCU. Directed by longtime composer and first time director Michael Giacchino, Werewolf by Night has already been critically acclaimed.
