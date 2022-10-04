Spoiler alert: This article contains book and movie spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive. When it comes to putting our traumas behind us, leaving our baggage at the door, so to speak, it takes a fierce amount of "fake it till you make it" energy. While it's of course possible to lead a brand-new life void of the horrors once endured, sometimes the past comes back to bite us in the most brutal of ways. In Netflix's mystery film Luckiest Girl Alive, a soon-to-be New York Times editor boasting what she calls "the edge" is thrown for a loop when an ominous tragedy from her private-high-school past resurfaces, forcing her to confront her personal demons.

TV SERIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO