Robinson has received FAA certification for its night-vision-goggle (NVG) compatible configuration on its R66 Police helicopter. The Florida Polk County Sheriff Office’s (PCSO) second R66 Police helicopter (S/N 1158) is fully NVG compatible and served as the test bed for certification. That aircraft was delivered to the PCSO on September 30, and a third NVG-compatible R66 Police helicopter is slotted for delivery to the department in January.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO