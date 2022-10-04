‘Fire Country,’ CBS’ New Drama About Incarcerated Firefighters, Has Some Style, but Its Bravado Is Predictable: TV Review

Read full article on original website
Related
KGO host talks about Bay Area radio station's abrupt signoff
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco's 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it's unclear what is next for the dial.
The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
Is longtime Bay Area radio station KGO shifting to sports gambling format?
After the initial shock of KGO abruptly canceling all of its regular programming, speculation soared.
He's one of the Bay Area’s most popular chefs. But you wouldn’t know his face.
You might not know his face, but you'd know his voice.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Farr Side: 'Big Brother' concludes outstanding season
“Big Brother” recently wrapped season 24, perhaps one of the best seasons to date for the CBS ratings juggernaut. Taylor Hale was a favorite of mine from the get-go. Not because she is a fellow Michigander or the fact she was Miss Michigan 2021. I like her because she didn’t put on a...
Comments / 0