Lawyer says South Dakota trusts defer taxes but don’t avoid them
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People who shield their wealth through financial trusts in South Dakota aren’t tax evaders, according to a Sioux Falls lawyer. Terry Prendergast told the South Dakota Trust Association conference on Friday trusts are “nothing more” than a way to defer paying taxes until some future date. The federal IRS has complex regulations on how trust income must be reported each year.
SD Chamber of Commerce supports Amendment D, opposing group forms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are already weighing in on the debate to expand Medicaid in the state. The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its organization will be supporting Constitutional Amendment D. Amendment D would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories.
SD regulator, trust lawyer fire back at Pandora Papers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The release of the Pandora Papers that gave the public a glimpse into the confidential world of financial trusts in South Dakota and other states last year was “a major crime,” an attorney who advises national and international clients told the audience Thursday at a conference of the South Dakota Trust Association.
Noem’s national donors; house fire; kidney transplant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, start your day with the latest headlines in today’s KELOLAND On The Go. We are hoping to learn more about a fire near Downtown Sioux Falls. KELOLAND News was on the scene on South Cliff Avenue early Wednesday morning. Two people...
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around Sioux Falls, many people know Vaney Hariri, the co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, as a vocal community leader who works frequently with the mayor and law enforcement. Now, anyone watching local television has seen Hariri’s face in Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad on Jamie Smith.
2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
Flashback Friday: Popcorn harvest in 1982
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KELO) — From corn to soybeans, harvest is underway in South Dakota. But those aren’t the only crops that can come out of a field. In this weeks Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1982 and show you how harvest went for popcorn farmers.
Drought conditions continue to increase in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This isn’t anything new this year. The drought conditions continue in KELOLAND. We’re now past of wettest time of year, the summer months, and as we continue to go through the fall not only does our average precipitation continue to dwindle our rain chances will continue to be sparse.
Candidates discuss travel, role of the Governor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Campaigning, governing, traveling, representing. All are things that are part of holding the office of governor of a U.S. state in 2022. We live today in a time when decisions made by entities in other states and within the federal government effect South Dakota, and vice versa. While the travels of Governor Kristi Noem have been points of interest in recent years, it is undeniable that the person holding the Office of the Governor will have reason from time to time to leave the state.
DOE offering online tutoring free for K-12 students
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education is announcing a new online tutoring program, staffed by college students, that will be free for K-12 students across the state. The program is called “The Dakota Dreams Online Tutoring Program” and it will be staffed by students accepted...
DCI investigation, battery dangers and frost
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday!. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with KELOLAND On The Go. An investigation is underway by the South Dakota DCI into potential illegal activity occurring within the Yankton County Department of Equalization. A Northwest Iowa couple is...
Damage to Red Canyon rock could land man in prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota man admits to carving his name into a rock at a Native American art site. On Friday, an attorney for Bobby Latinow entered a guilty plea to destruction of government property. According to a signed statement, Latinow admits carving a date...
DGA undecided on helping Smith’s run for SD governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Kristi Noem has received at least $2,680,000 since 2020 from the Republican Governors Association’s Right Turn political action committee as she seeks election to a second term this November as South Dakota’s governor. Meanwhile, the Democratic Governors Association hasn’t decided yet whether its...
Anglers react to Ohio walleye incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When an organizer of several large fishing tournaments in South Dakota heard that two anglers had been accused of putting weights inside fish in an Ohio tournament, he felt sick. “This incident is so tough,” said Curt Underhill of The Fishing Crew of South...
Halloween events in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween is approaching and there are many events across South Dakota to celebrate the holiday. KELOLAND News compiled a list of Halloween events happening near you this October. October 7-14 Paranormal Investigations of the Adams House – Deadwood – Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22...
Much colder air arrives tomorrow; Warmer again next week
Some welcome rain has moved across the region the past 24 hours with .70″ in Philip and .43″ at Pierre. Many other areas have been much less with the precipitation. Those scattered showers are in the process of moving to the east and we do expect clearing skies from west to east during the day.
