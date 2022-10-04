Today we'll take you back to the Alliance City Council meeting from Oct. 4. The council approved a municipal code amendement for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the ordinance from 4 days to 5 days. Bob and Delinda Neville and Philip Hawkins spoke before the council about their views and concerns. The council also approved an airport hail damage repairs bid award.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO