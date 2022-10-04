Read full article on original website
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
City of Alliance facilities change to updated hours
Alliance – Beginning Monday, October 3, all offices within the City will be operating under their regular hours of Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. This includes the City Manager and City Clerk’s Offices, Electric, Water & Sewer, RSVP, Utilities, Departments. Also beginning Monday, October 3rd the...
City of Chadron Public Transit fee's have begun
The City of Chadron and Chadron Public Transit fee's started today, Oct. 3. Chadron City Council passed Ordinance 1429 fee's for 2022-2023 on Sept. 19. Fees for city transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. A trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route.
Embrace the views at state park trails including Chadron, Fort Rob, Wildcat Hills
Some of the best views in the state can be found along a trail at Nebraska’s state parks. Whether you’re exploring a shady pine forest or trekking to a scenic overlook, these trails are worth seeking out for the adventure – and beauty – they hold.
Chadron Volunteer Fire Department to hold open house
The members of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department would like to invite the public to the annual open house being held on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire station located on 3rd and Morehead Street. Enjoy a plate of spaghetti, look over all of the...
Alliance Central Park Fountain season ending
Alliance – The Central Park Fountain will be lit up pink starting October 1st for several days in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Fountain will then be lit blue at the end of next week to celebrate Alliance High School Homecoming. The Final day for the fountain will be October 10, as staff will begin the winterizing process on Monday, October 11.
Alliance Public Library building undergoing maintenance
Alliance – Effective Monday, October 3rd the east parking lot and east entrance to the Alliance Public Library will be closed due to building maintenance. Patrons and WNCC students will need to use the west parking lot and entrance during this time, until further notice. The outside drop box...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200871 01:22 TRAFFIC STOP : 10Th Street and Grand Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Driver investigated and arrested for DUI/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200873 03:07 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : On the 2400 block of Peterson Ct / Vandalized property reported / charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200872 03:41 FI : FIELD...
State's first commercial carbon capture, storage project to be in Bridgeport
LINCOLN — The state’s first commercial carbon capture and storage project will be associated with an ethanol plant in Bridgeport. On Tuesday, Carbon America announced an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol LLC to capture carbon from the ethanol process and store it underground near the plant in Nebraska’s Panhandle.
panhandlepost.com
OPEN MIC THURSDAY OCT. 6, 2022
LF...RANCH WORK IN ALLIANCE, BPORT OR SCOTTSBLUFF AREA OR ANY DAY WORK....760-9927. YARD SALE...SATURDAY ONLY....10 AM TIL ?....301 E 7TH...GREAT SELECTION OF ITEMS...TOOLS...KITCHEN ITEMS...DOLLS. FS...1982 YAMAHA 550...MAKE OFFERS...NEEDS WORK.....FS...NEW PORTABLE, FOLDING POKER TABLE TOP....$100....760-2802. LF...SMALL BREED, FEMALE DOG...1 YR OLD OR YOUNGER....PREFER A CHIHUAHUA.....LF...SOMEONE TO FINISH THEIR DECK....763-1954. LF...POLOR ICE...
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Oct. 4
Today we'll take you back to the Alliance City Council meeting from Oct. 4. The council approved a municipal code amendement for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the ordinance from 4 days to 5 days. Bob and Delinda Neville and Philip Hawkins spoke before the council about their views and concerns. The council also approved an airport hail damage repairs bid award.
Crafts, legos, STEAM to be held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Special events for children and youth at the Alliance Public Library include LEGO Club for grades K-12 on Tuesdays, October 4 and 18 from 4-5 pm. Please remember to preregister for LEGO Club at the circulation desk. Autumn Crafts for preschool through grade 12 on Tuesday, October...
October story time to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance– Beginning in October, the Alliance Public Library invites ages 3-6 for Story Time Explorers on Tuesdays at 10am and Thursdays at 1pm in the Children’s Room. Themes include “Autumn Splendor” on Tuesday, October 4th at 10am only, “Fire Safety” with the Alliance Fire Department on October 11th and 13th, “Animal Antics” on October 18th and 20th, then “Spook-tacular Stories” and a Costume Parade on October 25th and 29th.
Guzman Family receives CSC’s Family Tree Award
CHADRON – The Guzman Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday. The Family Tree Award is presented annually to families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.
Busy week planned for WNCC Homecoming
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Oct. 4, 2022) - Western Nebraska Community College's Homecoming week is scheduled for Oct. 15 - 22, with events planned on all three campuses. All events are open to the public. "We are excited to host a full week of events on all three campuses this year," WNCC...
🥎 High School Scoreboard - Monday, October 3
Chadron & Scottsbluff advance to District Championship games, which will be announced in the near future.
Brown family receives Family Tree Award in Chadron
CHADRON – The Brown Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday. Presented annually, the Family Tree Award honors families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.
Panhandle police activity, Sept. 22 - Sept. 28
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Post Podcast: Alliance Chamber connection
Today we spoke with Susan Unzicer from the Alliance Chamber of Commerce about what's happening with the chamber, the upcoming political forum, business spotlights and more.
Inspire: A day of giving at Chadron State College
CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation is hosting Inspire: One Day for CSC on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The 24-hour virtual day of giving invites Chadron State College supporters to inspire greatness by supporting an initiative or program that aligns with their passions, according to CEO Ben Watson. Brandon Davenport,...
