'Irregular presence' of nuclear-capable Russian bombers detected near Finland
An Israeli intelligence firm has detected an "irregular presence" of nuclear-capable Russian strategic bombers near Finland.
US spy planes appear to be monitoring a Russian enclave in Europe, possibly looking for signs of nuclear weapons activity
Flight-trackers have spotted US surveillance plans flying near Kaliningrad, a Russian territory in Europe separate from the rest of the country.
Here’s What Putin’s Nuclear Disaster Would Really Look Like
Vitaly Fedchenko is a widely recognized authority on fissionable things that go boom in the night and a mighty important fellow in the business of thwarting the apocalypse.Indeed, the throw-weight of this nuclear engineer’s expertise on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s arsenal of Armageddon is perhaps best illustrated by the blast radius of his job title at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute: Senior Researcher for Strategic Forces Technology, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Fuel Cycle, Nuclear Materials and Fuel, Uranium and Plutonium, Nuclear Warheads, Nuclear Forensics and Verification in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Program.“A nuclear blast is a nuclear...
Is this how nuclear war starts?
Putin is cornered and insists he’s not bluffing. Will his nuclear blackmail backfire?
Ukraine Situation Report: Advances Cripple Russian Efforts To Replenish Forces
More than 1,000 square kilometers of southern Ukraine have been liberated in the past five days as Russians continue to retreat. Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, depriving Russian forces of using the waterway as a natural defensive line and wreaking havoc on efforts to shore up Russian lines, according to recent intelligence assessments of the conflict.
Russian 'Elite' Guard Arresting Military in Moscow: Ukraine Intelligence
Ukrainian intelligence officials said Saturday that an "elite" Russian military division arrested other members of the military in Moscow as discontent appears to grow over the Ukraine war. The alleged arrests, which Newsweek could not independently confirm, come more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the so-called...
Putin Crony Says He Drafted Russian ‘Kill List’ of Western Officials
Russia’s ill-fated invasion of Ukraine is coming apart at the seams, and top Kremlin propagandists are unraveling right along with it. In the absence of good news from the front, Putin’s regime is promoting other ideas on how to deal with the self-inflicted disaster. Prominent experts routinely featured...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin sends bombers to key nuke base, satellite images show
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently sent nuclear-capable bombers to a critical Russian military installation where the country keeps part of its nuclear arsenal. The move is the latest sign that Putin may deploy nuclear weapons. The Israeli satellite intelligence firm ImageSat International was the first to detect an “irregular presence”...
Nord Stream pipe inspection shows signs of sabotage and multiple 'detonations', Sweden reveals – as Russia maintains it was not involved
An inspection of two of the leaks at the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia to Europe has shown signs of sabotage and multiple 'detonations', Swedish authorities said Thursday. 'We can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone that...
Russians being prepared for nuclear war, Zelensky warns
Officials in Moscow have started to prepare citizens for the possible use of nuclear weapons in seized areas of Ukraine, according to president Volodymyr Zelensky.“They begin to prepare their society. That’s very dangerous,” he said.Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to use “all the means at our disposal” to defend what he sees as his country’s territory, including the four areas of Ukraine annexed last week.The Ukrainian leader said: “They are not ready to do it, to use it. But they begin to communicate. They don’t know whether they’ll use or not use it. I think it’s dangerous to even...
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’
According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space
Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Xi Jinping Ties China's Fate to Vladimir Putin's Russia for Good
Russia's war in Ukraine may have estranged Vladimir Putin from the West for good, but amid strategic defeats and embarrassing retreats on the battlefield, he could always count on one constant: Xi Jinping and the force of China's support for his grievances against the West. After an acrimonious end to...
The U.S. Needs To Change Course Right Now in Ukraine | Opinion
We are now more than seven months removed from Vladimir Putin's regrettable incursion into eastern Ukraine and Crimea. But despite that elapsed time and all the various developments since then, the United States' formal position on the conflict has changed markedly little. That overly simplified and Manichaean position, in short, is one of Ukrainian maximalism: Putin is evil, Volodymyr Zelensky is noble, and—here is the big logical leap—the United States will thus support the Ukrainian effort to retake every square inch of territory in the Donbas and Crimea from its nuclear-armed adversary, seemingly no matter the cost to the U.S. taxpayer.
Ukraine Situation Report: Russian Forces Flee Offensive In Kherson
Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesUkraine's offensive in Kherson is really accelerating as increasingly large swathes of territory are regained from retreating Russian troops.
iheart.com
‘I saw it myself’: US vet describes HORROR from Ukraine's front lines
Just how cruel has the Russian military been during its onslaught against Ukraine? Chad Robichaux, a U.S. combat veteran and Founder of Mighty Oaks Foundation, tells Glenn the Russians have committed certain horrors during today’s conflict with Ukraine that he hasn’t witnessed in any other war. Recently returned from the front lines, Robichaux describes those horrors that he witnessed firsthand. Plus, he tells Glenn he hasn’t seen proof of any significant American relief there, despite the billions of dollars sent to Ukraine from the U.S. government. So where DID the money go?!
How Ukrainian special forces could have used remotely detonated truck bomb to blow up Putin’s favourite bridge
UKRAINIAN commandos could have used an enormous truck bomb or a suicide drone to blow up Vladimir Putin's favourite bridge. Russia is fuming after a massive gaping hole was blown in the £3.2billion Kerch Bridge - a highly symbolic link between Vlad's mainland and annexed Crimea. Incredible video and...
Russian General Admits Dire Reality of Putin's War: 'Lying Has to Stop'
Russian Colonel General Andrey Kartapolov admitted the Kremlin's military is facing a dire situation in Ukraine during a recent appearance on Russian-state television. Kartapolov's admission comes more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ukraine invasion on February 24. Kremlin officials first hoped for a quick defeat against their Eastern European neighbor. However, the "special military operation" revealed several weaknesses in their military including challenges recruiting and maintaining motivated troops as well as leadership issues.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin spending most of time in nuclear bunker, insiders say
Russian President Vladimir Putin is spending a lot of time in isolated nuclear bunkers, according to an exiled former Russian parliamentarian. Gennady Gudkov told the Daily Beast that Putin is taking extra precautions against the possibility of nuclear war amid Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. “Putin is going to...
Crimea bridge resumes traffic after blast, Russian army leadership changed
Traffic resumed Saturday over a key bridge linking Russia with Crimea -- seen as a symbol of the Kremlin's annexation of the peninsula -- after it was partially destroyed by an explosion Moscow blamed on a truck bomb. "Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled."
