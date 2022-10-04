ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Drugs#Drug Addiction#Fentanyl#American#Love Logan#Russian
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
