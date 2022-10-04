ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses

SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
SANFORD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
City
Winter Park, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Dyer
thenextmiami.com

Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test

Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Water#Water Systems#Water Treatment#Hurricanes#Water Supply#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#Public Works#Getty Images
WESH

﻿Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
WFLA

Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
ORLANDO, FL
Fox News

Fox News

832K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy