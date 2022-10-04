Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
Seminole County businesses deal with flooding, flickering power in Hurricane Ian aftermath
SANFORD, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, some Seminole County home and business owners are still struggling with flood waters and lights that come on and off. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lake Monroe has yet to crest, and some Sanford leaders...
Bay News 9
Rising water causes problems for Sanford businesses
SANFORD, Fla. — Water continued to rise several days after Hurricane Ian moved through Central Florida, causing all sorts of problems for homeowners and businesses along the St. Johns River. — including downtown Sanford along Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. Homeowners and business owners along Lake...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a...
Bay News 9
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
SEE: Receding floodwaters in Orlo Vista reveal a dinosaur-like fish trapped in a fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph Tuesday while covering flooding in Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood. The community, which sits south of West Colonial Drive between North Hiawassee and North Kirkman roads, has enduring ongoing flooding. Neighbors have begun to assess...
WESH
Seminole County residents warned about bacteria, debris in floodwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All up and down the St. Johns River there's a massive amount of flooding. Lake Monroe is just under 9 feet, a historic record for flood levels. What can't easily be seen is exactly what's in the water. "There's going to be sewage in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
thenextmiami.com
Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test
Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole counties begin hurricane debris curbside pick-up on Thursday: What's accepted
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange and Seminole counties will begin curbside pick-up services for large storm debris left by Hurricane Ian on Thursday for residents. In Seminole County, officials say you must sort yard trash (vegetation) from debris (construction materials from homes, etc.). As you sort debris, do not put it by fire hydrants, on sidewalks, or around power lines. Also, if you do not know how to use a chainsaw, now is not the time to learn. Please practice chainsaw safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aroundosceola.com
Ian Update: East Lake Toho has peaked; boil water notices for certain addresses
During Thursday meetings with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the water managers said water rise on East Lake Tohopekaliga in St. Cloud appears to have peaked, and that the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee appears to be slowing down as well. SFWMD said lake levels at Lake Mary...
WESH
Osceola County officials warn residents to stay out of floodwater
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials say the flooding water, which has been here since Hurricane Ian passed through, poses health risks and people shouldn’t be playing, swimming or standing in it. It also put out other advisories regarding mosquitoes as well, including:. Avoiding being outside at...
‘Disaster area’: Residents in Daytona Beach neighborhood coping with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Six-foot-tall piles of damaged furniture laid on the streets of Daytona Beach’s Midtown neighborhood Tuesday. Many people lost everything after Hurricane Ian, with their houses and vehicles completely flooded. Residents in the Daytona Beach neighborhood near Campbell Middle School said that the floodwaters did...
WESH
Volusia County resort, marina forced to close because of flood damage
DELAND, Fla. — Houses and businesses in Volusia County, specifically near Hontoon Island and west DeLand, are surrounded by floodwaters. Just about everywhere you look on Hontoon and River Ridge roads, people have suffered so much. "We didn't expect to see it come up this high at all. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend
The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
Bay News 9
Some Geneva residents dealing with up to 6 feet of flooding around homes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Ephraim Griffin has to build barriers around his home in Geneva to protect it because it is trapped on all four sides. “It rained for 36 hours, 40 hours," Griffin said. "Four more days, five more days, it would have been biblical.”. What You Need...
Fox News
832K+
Followers
6K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0