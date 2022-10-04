Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
SEAN HANNITY: OPEC's decision to cut oil production is 'deeply humiliating' for Biden
Sean Hannity broke down the "clear-cut way" to increase America's supply of oil, gas, as OPEC+ announces its decision to cut oil production on "Hannity."
Kentucky couple arrested after body of 9-year-old girl found stuffed inside tote in storage locker: report
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez were arrested after investigators located human remains at a Kentucky storage facility while searching for a missing child.
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NFL・
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Buffalo Bills, Wide Receiver Have "Agreed To Part Ways"
The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Tavon Austin have reportedly agreed to "part ways." Austin signed with the Bills in the offseason and was released in training camp before joining the team's practice squad. However, the veteran speedster did not receive any playing time in the first four games of the season.
NFL・
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of killing six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, says he is 'afraid' of getting COVID-19.
Finland president says Putin 'all in' for Ukraine, claims Russia misunderstood how 'willing' West was to help
UNITED NATIONS, New York – Finland’s president remains deeply concerned about the nuclear risk posed by Russia, but argued that President Vladimir Putin's announced partial mobilization indicates problems in the Russian army. In an exclusive statement given to Fox News Digital following Putin's announcement on Wednesday, Finnish President...
California missing family of four found dead, including 8-month-old: Merced County officials
California authorities have found the bodies of the missing family of four, including their 8-month-old. Investigators are continuing to process the scene.
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Russia to give troops who surrender 10 years in prison unless they are able to flee captivity
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed legislation that amends Russia's criminal code to impose a 10-year person sentence on any service member who voluntarily surrenders to Ukrainian forces. "This is classic Putin’s Playbook - he is a master of checkmates," Rebekah Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer and the author of "Putin’s...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
California family kidnapping: video shows suspect leading tied-up victims out of business
The suspect accused of kidnapping a California family of four is seen on surveillance footage leading two zip-tied victims from a business location in Merced.
Florida sheriff releases new video of teens speeding away in stolen Maserati before deadly crash
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released new helicopter video of a deadly crash involving three teens who stole a Maserati before speeding from deputies at over 100 mph.
Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine
Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
North Carolina double murder: Juvenile suspect accused of killing 2 teens arrested
Officials in North Carolina have apprehended the juvenile suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark in Mebane on Sept. 17.
Purdue University student killed by 'Multiple Sharp Force Traumatic Injuries,' roommate in custody: officials
A Purdue University student's death was due to “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries," according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner Office.
Florida homeless family including pregnant mom shot at while sleeping in car at park
A family of five, including a pregnant mother, was shot at while sleeping in a rental car at a park in Tampa, Florida early Wednesday, according to police.
Late-night comedy flounders in ratings as Colbert, Kimmel, others openly root for Democrats, shred Republicans
There has been a fundamental transformation of the late-night comedy landscape ever since Donald Trump was elected president, causing TV hosts to alienate half the country.
