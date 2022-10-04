ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Russia says truck blast behind Crimea bridge damage

Moscow announced Saturday that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine.  It said a truck exploded "on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula". 
Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
