Police accuse man of firing shots inside Darlington home
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records. Police […]
$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence
Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
Deputies: 2 arrested in connection to Marlboro County overdose death
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are in custody in connection to an overdose death in the Pee Dee, according to authorities. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Adam Keith Goff and 46-year-old Henry James Roller, both of McColl, were arrested Tuesday. Both arrests stem from a...
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted man in connection with shooting
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting. On October 1, investigators responded to a call of shots fired on Covington Farms Road and found someone shot. Investigators secured an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jamaine Rodriguez of St. Pauls. Anyone with information about […]
Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Oct. 8
ROCKINGHAM — At 12:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Deerfield Road following a report of a stray dog damaging a front bumper, valued at $500, of a Kia Sorento. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
2 charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville residents have been charged in the murder of a 14-year-old. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found one person...
Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
2 men charged after 28-year-old Marlboro Co. man overdoses, dies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies have charged Adam Goff and Harry James Roller with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 28-year-old Michael Ward. Deputies said Ward died last month at a home in the McColl area of Marlboro County due to an overdose. Goff and Roller sold Ward...
One killed riding lawn mower in Chesterfield County collision: SCHP
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Hartsville Rudy Road near Scott Pond Road.
1 killed in collision involving riding mower, SUV in Chesterfield County, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Someone on a riding lawn mower was killed after a collision with an SUV Wednesday in Chesterfield County, troopers said. The Chevy SUV was going south at about 6:30 a.m. on Hartsville-Ruby Road when it hit the Murray Mower near Scott Pond Road, northeast of McBee.
Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old dies from overdose, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County mother was arrested Wednesday after a 3-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose in March, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Ana Latoria Jones, 32, of Pembroke, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, according to deputies. Deputies responded March 16 to a […]
Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges
A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
S.C. Highway Patrol says it erred when it blamed school bus driver for fatal crash
The South Carolina Highway Patrol on Wednesday said it erred when it accused the driver of an Horry County Schools school bus of failing to yield and causing a fatal crash Monday morning, Lt. Sonny Collins said in an email. "The original recording stated the bus driver failed to yield...
