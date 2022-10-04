ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

WBTW News13

Police accuse man of firing shots inside Darlington home

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Police have accused a man of firing shots inside a Darlington home, according to an incident report obtained by News13. Nicholas Hy’Keen Thomas, 22, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and several other charges, according to online booking records. Police […]
DARLINGTON, SC
wach.com

$1,500 reward offered in deadly Clarendon County shooting

CLARENDON COUNTY (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is offering $1,500 for information on a deadly shooting that occurred in Clarendon County. On Sept. 24, Clarendon County Sheriff's Office along with Investigators from SLED worked a shooting incident at Petey's Social Club and Restaurant on Azalea Ln in Clarendon County.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Changes Made To Charges Of Fatal Hit And Run In Florence

Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.
FLORENCE, SC
WJCL

Cold Case: SC double murder still unsolved 1 year later

MARION COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Friday morning headlines. On Oct. 3, 2021, 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her husband, 49-year-old John Michael Thompkins, and their dog, "Tipsy," were all found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, a call came into the...
MARION COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Charge dropped for person allegedly involved in deadly Florence hit-and-run; charges added for another

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A charge has been dropped for one person allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Florence last month, according to the Florence Police Department. Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington was initially charged with hit-and-run involving death, but the charge was dismissed due to new information learned by police. Washington is charged with […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Car chase leads to crash in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Florence County and City Task Force attempted to stop a car Thursday evening in Timmonsville, but the vehicle didn’t stop, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the suspect’s car struck another vehicle.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County long-term care facility employee arrested after resident dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County long-term care facility employee was arrested after a resident died, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brian Anthony James was arrested and charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death of a vulnerable adult, according to the sheriff’s office. James is accused of contributing to the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

2 charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville residents have been charged in the murder of a 14-year-old. Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies found one person...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Timmonsville man arrested in North Carolina charged with attempted murder in October 2021 shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago. Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He has also been […]
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

2 Dillon schools on lockdown following incident reported off campus

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon Middle and High Schools are on lockdown at the request of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said they asked for the schools to be locked down following a shooting...
DILLON, SC
wfxb.com

Man Arrested In Florence County On Multiple Drug Charges

A man who was already wanted for a previous drug charge, was arrested at a local fast food restaurant in Florence County. 49-year-old Kevin Robert Washington is charged with trafficking in heroin, meth, and distribution of meth. When he was arrested, he was in possession of methamphetamine and is now being charged with multiple drug charges. After Washington was taken into custody, investigators gained a search warrant for his home on Warley Street where officials discovered more meth and heroin valued at $68 thousand. Washington is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center and bond is not an option.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

