Changes have been made in the charges connected to the hit and run that resulted in the death of Kentrey White-Long. The Florence Police Department stated, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Devin Burgess for the fatal hit and run, failure to render aid and 1st offense driving under suspension for DUI. Burgess, Zae’Kwon Washington and Quandelin Washington, conspired to mislead investigators. Zae’Kwon falsely took responsibility for the crash in exchange for money and his charges for the hit and run were dropped. However, he is still being charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact in connection to the incident. He has been released on bond as well as Quandelin. Burgess has outstanding warrants for other charges including criminal conspiracy, possession with intent to sale cocaine, and felon in possession of ammunition.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO