Watch: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible' in 'The Wonder' trailer

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Wonder .

"The Wonder," a period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio and starring Florence Pugh, is coming to Netflix in November. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

The streaming service shared a trailer for the period drama Tuesday featuring Florence Pugh.

The Wonder is based on the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name. Donoghue co-wrote the script with Alice Birch and Sebastián Lelio, with Lelio ( Gloria , A Fantastic Woman ) as director.

The new film follows Lib Wright (Pugh), an English nurse who is called upon to investigate the "impossible" -- a young Irish girl, Anna (Kila Lord Cassidy), who claims to have not eaten for four months.

Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones , Ciarán Hinds and Dermot Crowley also have roles.

The Wonder had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival in September. The film opens in select theaters Nov. 2 before it starts streaming Nov. 16 on Netflix.

Pugh also stars in the psychological thriller film Don't Worry Darling , released in September.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

