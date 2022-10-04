Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
cwbradio.com
Popular Marathon County Cheese Destination Will Soon Get a Distillery
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A popular cheese destination in Marathon County will soon get an accompanying distillery. Knowlton House Distillery will be making craft spirits like vodka, gin, and whiskey using milk sugar, a byproduct of making cheese, and will be run by Luke and Heather Mullins, he's a cheese maker for Mullins cheese, and she holds a master's degree in brewing sciences and has worked with other brewers and distillers in the past.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Breezy and warmer this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common on Saturday with a brisk west wind, which could gust up to 25 mph at times during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday are in the mid to upper 50s. The dry weather should continue on Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine....
waupacanow.com
Weasels closes its doors
No more ingredients were left. The very last pizzas were laid out on a table for customers to help themselves. Weasels made their first pizzas in September of 1984 and the last ones out of the oven were on Friday, Sept. 30. The bar was packed with people wanting to soak in the atmosphere of a Waupaca landmark and grab a last bite of pizza that in years past was voted as the city’s best.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Crisp, fall air on tap Friday but warming over the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crisp and frosty mornings ahead as temperatures fall near freezing point. Friday will be the coldest day of the week as highs only warm to the mid-40s. A warming trend begins over the weekend. Relief from gusty winds Friday as the cold front exits the region....
WSAW
Buddy Check: Genetic testing can provide a road map to potential cancer risks
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Knowing your risk factors for breast cancer can help you and your doctor make decisions about your health and your chances of developing breast cancer. One way to get a picture of your risk factors is through genetic testing. Anna Cisler is a genetic counselor with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Blast of cold air Thursday & Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big changes on the way in the forecast ahead. A powerful cold front Wednesday will bring periods of light precipitation through Friday, a blast of cold air and blustery winds. Mild and above average temperatures in store Wednesday prior to the front. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.
WSAW
Inflation hits Taylor County Humane Society two-fold
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Adoptions are down and surrenders are up at the Taylor County Humane Society. Scott Schultz is the shelter manager in Medford. He said it’s been a rough year for humane societies. He said cats and dogs are being abandoned at the shelter each day causing...
WSAW
Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19, authorities seek public tips
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information about a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 to come forward. Morgan Torrens is believed to have walked away from the alternative high school. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and blue and white Nike shoes. She has three piercings in her left ear, and two in her right. She has a small cross tattoo on her left hand.
Wausau area births, Oct. 6
Mathew and Brittany Sorensen announce the birth of their son Milo Mathew, born at 3:57 p.m. Sept. 20, 2022. Milo weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. David Lee and Pa Kou Vang announce the birth of their daughter Ophelia Paj Zeeg, born on Sept. 21, 2022. Mitchell Thomas and Amy Hoffman...
onfocus.news
Real Life “Homeward Bound”: Injured Lost Dog Finds His Way Home to Hewitt
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, October 1, Jenna Sieber was walking her 5 year-old border collie/heeler mix “Dexter” near her parents’ house in the Town of Marshfield when another dog ran into the road and attacked. Sieber was trying to get the attacking dog to...
WSAW
1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV. The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.
spmetrowire.com
No injuries in early morning Metro call
No one was injured in an early morning fire call on Tuesday. Firefighters from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull were called to ...
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
WSAW
Hilight Zone Week 8: Mosinee captures GNC crown in Game of the Week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee captured the Great Northern Conference Crown, Edgar gave Auburndale their first loss of the season, and the Valley Football Association remained a three-way tie in week eight of the Hilight Zone. Mosinee and Medford each entered the week eight contest undefeated in conference play. The...
Wausau area obituaries October 3, 2022
Violet “Vi” Cherry, 103, passed away September 29, 2022 at Sunrise of Naperville, a senior residence she called home. Violet was born October 28, 1918 in Wausau, Wisconsin to parents John and Hattie Kuntz. She married Benjamin L. Cherry on June 2, 1947 in Los Angeles, California and together they had two children. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed drinking red wine.
wwisradio.com
Killer of Two Wisconsin Brothers Will Never Get Out of Prison
(Kingston, MO) — Missouri officials are expressing satisfaction that the killer of two Wisconsin brothers will never get out of prison. Garland “Joey” Nelson pleaded guilty Friday in a deal that will spare him the death penalty. He won’t be eligible for parole for the murders of Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were killed in July 2019 and Nelson burned their bodies and hit the remains. Caldwell County Sheriff Match Allen says the plea takes “an evil man out of society.”
