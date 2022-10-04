ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

North Carolina gets first win of season at loaded Colonial event

When it comes to the best team in men’s college golf, Vanderbilt has staked an early claim. But don’t forget about North Carolina. The Tar Heels, Golf Channel’s preseason No. 1 (just ahead of the Commodores), got their fall off to a slow start, finishing third at the Fighting Irish Classic without senior Austin Greaser before getting back to full strength only to place 11th out of 15 teams at Olympia Fields. The schedule didn’t get any easier this week at Colonial, where North Carolina was among seven preseason top-10 teams in the field, including Vanderbilt.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

PGA Tour to Las Vegas, LIV Golf heads overseas to Bangkok

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71. Prize money: $8 million. Winner's share: $1,440,000. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Sungjae Im. FedEx Cup leader: Mackenzie Hughes. Last week: Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship. Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, meaning he will not take...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
Golf Channel

Tano Goya gets lucky in Las Vegas with last minute tee time in trainers

Tano Goya is making the most of just his third start on the PGA Tour in nearly a decade, despite having two minutes notice and teeing off in his tennis shoes. The Argentinian earned his first Tour card by finishing in the top 50 at the end of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season. That exemption status put him toward the bottom of the pecking order at the start of the new Tour season last month, and in the case of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open, on the alternate list.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Us Open#Unc#Q School#Finals
The Associated Press

Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for an Arizona official and the Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office. In Nebraska, Travis Ford was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, where he lives. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. It was the first guilty plea obtained by the U.S. Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, launched last year after the 2020 presidential contest amid concerns about the potential effect on democracy of threats against election officials and workers. A national advocate for elections security, Griswold has received thousands of threats over her insistence the 2020 election was secure despite false claims by former President Donald Trump it was stolen.
COLORADO STATE
Golf Channel

Power rankings: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im lead Shriners top 10

Birdies will be had as the PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for this week's Shriners Children's Open. Just eight courses played easier than TPC Summerlin last season, including last week's venue, Country Club of Jackson. But unlike the Sanderson layout, TPC Summerlin is much more forgiving off the tee. There's a reason why Matt Wolff finished runner-up here in back-to-back years. Martin Laird, who can still hit his irons at an elite level, is a horse for this course, which should also tell you something.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy