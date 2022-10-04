Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Korn Ferry Tour announces 2023 schedule with 3 new events, record purses and a revamped points structure
The PGA Tour released the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule on Tuesday and it features a revamped points structure, a path to earn 30 PGA Tour cards, record purses and 26 tournaments across five countries and 18 states. The 33rd season of the tour will begin with four consecutive international...
GOLF・
Golf Channel
North Carolina gets first win of season at loaded Colonial event
When it comes to the best team in men’s college golf, Vanderbilt has staked an early claim. But don’t forget about North Carolina. The Tar Heels, Golf Channel’s preseason No. 1 (just ahead of the Commodores), got their fall off to a slow start, finishing third at the Fighting Irish Classic without senior Austin Greaser before getting back to full strength only to place 11th out of 15 teams at Olympia Fields. The schedule didn’t get any easier this week at Colonial, where North Carolina was among seven preseason top-10 teams in the field, including Vanderbilt.
FOX Sports
PGA Tour to Las Vegas, LIV Golf heads overseas to Bangkok
Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71. Prize money: $8 million. Winner's share: $1,440,000. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Sungjae Im. FedEx Cup leader: Mackenzie Hughes. Last week: Mackenzie Hughes won the Sanderson Farms Championship. Notes: Patrick Cantlay is in the field, meaning he will not take...
Golf Channel
Field of 80 determined for Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National
The field for the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has been finalized. Eighty junior boys and girls, ages 7-15 from 30 different U.S. states, will compete at Augusta National Golf Club on April 2, the Sunday before the Masters Tournament. The list of qualifiers are below. Click here...
Golf Channel
WATCH: Sungjae Im nearly holes out from the rocky Nevada desert at TPC Summerlin
Sungjae Im is the defending champion at this week’s Shriners Children’s Open, but he didn’t hit a single shot in 2021 that could rival what the Korean star pulled off Thursday afternoon at TPC Summerlin. Im pulled his tee shot well left of the fairway at the...
Golf Channel
Tano Goya gets lucky in Las Vegas with last minute tee time in trainers
Tano Goya is making the most of just his third start on the PGA Tour in nearly a decade, despite having two minutes notice and teeing off in his tennis shoes. The Argentinian earned his first Tour card by finishing in the top 50 at the end of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season. That exemption status put him toward the bottom of the pecking order at the start of the new Tour season last month, and in the case of this week’s Shriners Children’s Open, on the alternate list.
2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds, picks and PGA Tour predictions
The PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for the 3rd full-field event of the season with the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open teeing off Thursday at TPC Summerlin. Below, we look at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions. Fresh off...
KELOLAND
Lincoln leads ‘AA’ State Girls Tennis after day one
The Class 'AA' Girls Tennis State Tournament is underway in Rapid City. Day one was on Thursday and it's the Lincoln Patriots with the team lead.
Golf Channel
Competition continues at Shriners for former UNLV teammates Harry Hall, Taylor Montgomery
If you needed proof that Harry Hall was a PGA Tour rookie, look no further than the beginning of his sit-down with the media Wednesday at the Shriners Children’s Open. “Just want to say it's my first proper press conference,” Hall said right after being introduced. “That's pretty cool.”
GOLF・
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for making online threats against Colorado’s top elections official, one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for an Arizona official and the Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office. In Nebraska, Travis Ford was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, where he lives. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. It was the first guilty plea obtained by the U.S. Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, launched last year after the 2020 presidential contest amid concerns about the potential effect on democracy of threats against election officials and workers. A national advocate for elections security, Griswold has received thousands of threats over her insistence the 2020 election was secure despite false claims by former President Donald Trump it was stolen.
Golf Channel
Power rankings: Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im lead Shriners top 10
Birdies will be had as the PGA Tour heads west to Las Vegas for this week's Shriners Children's Open. Just eight courses played easier than TPC Summerlin last season, including last week's venue, Country Club of Jackson. But unlike the Sanderson layout, TPC Summerlin is much more forgiving off the tee. There's a reason why Matt Wolff finished runner-up here in back-to-back years. Martin Laird, who can still hit his irons at an elite level, is a horse for this course, which should also tell you something.
