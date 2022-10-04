Read full article on original website
FEMA Provides More Resources, Funding for Florida’s Recovery
Yesterday, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. granted an additional 30 days of 100% federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective actions, ensuring the first 60 days of response and recovery are all federally funded. Starting today, FEMA will have three Disaster Recovery Centers available for Florida residents. How FEMA...
FEMA, Federal Partners Continue Ian Response and Urgent Community Recovery
FEMA has approved more than $70 million for Florida survivors to jump start recovery efforts, as Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams check on survivors, assist with federal disaster assistance applications and answer questions about types of federal assistance available. Teams are visiting shelters now to help survivors apply for assistance. FEMA...
Southwest Florida hospitals ask for donations of blood
Hospitals in Southwest Florida need blood donors to step forward because of a critically low supply that is expected to worsen. The NCH Healthcare System in Collier County has issued an urgent plea for donors, and its blood center is in dire need of platelets, a blood component that form clots and prevents bleeding.
Ian – when devastation happens
Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
Relief and rescue continue after hurricane Ian for Lehigh Acres￼
1. Members of the National Guard distribute relief packages to southwest Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian. ANNOTATION: Hundreds of southwest Floridians lined up for relief packages in Lehigh Acres after Hurricane Ian tore through the area. 3. A member of the National Guard walks through the lines of...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information
Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information. In an effort to provide critical information to first responders during and after the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has compiled the following survey to gather information on the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place.
Governor presses Lee County Electric Cooperative to expedite restoration
More than 200,000 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative remain without power after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Wednesday. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday urged LCEC to accept additional mutual aid to expedite power restoration to the residents of Cape Coral, North Fort Myers, Sanibel and Pine Island. As...
Remembering Those with Disabilities Before, During and After the Hurricane
In an appeal to the public as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida, an advocate for persons with disabilities urged everyone to consider checking in with neighbors, friends or family members who may benefit from a helping hand. Mandy Bianchi, executive director of the group Ability1st, wrote a column in the...
Southwest Florida Scrambled was there enough time to leave?
Some residents said evacuation orders came too late. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts left few options. It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida, and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But...
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties
Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
Essential information for SWFL residents
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell. Today, Governor DeSantis is traveling to Fort Myers and St. Augustine to survey the damage. Full remarks are available here.
Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help
President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
Extreme Wind WarningBeginning: 2022-09-28T19:03:00Ending: 2022-09-28T22:00:00New Alert
SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA…. AT 303 PM EDT, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED. EXTREME WINDS, ASSOCIATED WITH THE EYEWALL OF HURRICANE IAN, WERE. MOVING ONSHORE NEAR NORTH PORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…. TAKE COVER NOW!...
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida to see Ian’s devastation
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida next week, according to the White House, to see firsthand the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ian, and the recovery efforts of thousands of local, state and federal workers and volunteers. The Bidens will travel to Puerto Rico...
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Hurricane Ian Makes Category 4 Landfall In Southwest Florida
Hurricane Ian has made landfall on the southwest Florida coast as a strong Category 4 storm packing catastrophic winds, life-threatening storm surge, and flooding rainfall. Ian’s eye made landfall at 3:05 p.m. EDT near Cayo Costa. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph. Just 15 other hurricanes have made landfall...
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
