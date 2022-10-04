ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Ian – when devastation happens

Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information

Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information. In an effort to provide critical information to first responders during and after the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has compiled the following survey to gather information on the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties

Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Essential information for SWFL residents

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
ENVIRONMENT
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues

This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell. Today, Governor DeSantis is traveling to Fort Myers and St. Augustine to survey the damage. Full remarks are available here.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help

President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Extreme Wind WarningBeginning: 2022-09-28T19:03:00Ending: 2022-09-28T22:00:00New Alert

SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA…. AT 303 PM EDT, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED. EXTREME WINDS, ASSOCIATED WITH THE EYEWALL OF HURRICANE IAN, WERE. MOVING ONSHORE NEAR NORTH PORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…. TAKE COVER NOW!...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY

Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

