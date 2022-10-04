ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Staten Island, NY
County
Philadelphia, PA
Staten Island, NY
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A tradition reborn: Curtis-St. Peter’s Thanksgiving Eve hoops game to be played for the first time since 2019

Ryan Woods referred to the hours leading up to tipoff at the annual Curtis-St. Peter’s boys’ varsity basketball game on Thanksgiving Eve. “(Nothing but) Jitters, butterflies and cold sweats,’' laughed the rookie St. Peter’s varsity coach, who got his taste of playing the big game between 2005-08. “But it’s just a special feeling too that can’t be emulated.’'
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

World’s quirkiest baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, is headed to FerryHawks’ Community Park

It’s not your father’s baseball team, or even your father’s baseball game...but it is coming to Staten Island in 2023. The world’s quirkiest baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, is bringing its “circus-like” show on the road and is headed for a pair of dates with the Staten Island FerryHawks at Community Park in August of 2023. The Georgia-based Independent team, which has its own unique set of ground rules, has been featured on ESPN for its energetic brand of baseball and zany antics and will visit St. George on Aug. 11 and 12 for a pair of games against the home team.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Tko#Combat#Advance
The Staten Island Advance

Mets’ playoff hopes are riding on Edwin Diaz

In Edwin Diaz the New York Mets trust. The flame-throwing closer could be the single biggest factor in the Mets’ quest for a World Series title. TO BUY METS PLAYOFF TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. That’s according to MLB.com, which identified “one defining stat for each postseason team.”...
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Drake set to perform at Apollo Theater in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is coming back to New York City for a one-night event at the historic Apollo Theater this November. Drake will be performing on Nov. 11 in an event called Drake at the Apollo. The announcement comes from the OVO Sound official Twitter page. Tickets are not for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy