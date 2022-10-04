Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
HS football weekend preview: Can Moore pull the upset on Monsignor Farrell?
Sunday’s noon encounter between Monsignor Farrell and host Moore Catholic will be only the second meeting ever between the two schools. The Mavericks are hoping the results will be a lot different from the first time the teams met in 2005 when the Lions roared to a 69-0 victory.
HS football: Patton leads way as McKee/Staten Island Tech secures big Homecoming win
Running back Devin Patton and quarterback Sega Sylla hooked up on a touchdown pass and the two each had a rushing TD as host Mckee Staten Island secured a 20-14 PSAL A Conference win over Fort Hamilton Friday afternoon in front of a Homecoming packed house. Chris App Jr.’s troops...
The Gym Bag: Shaolin Boxing Club investing in the youth of Staten Island; girls wanted for ice hockey clinic and more
When Dominic Breen was growing up he always wanted to be a part of gym like the one he co-owns in Tottenville called the Shaolin Boxing Club. He’s made it a place where kids can come in, be themselves and be accepted by all no matter who they are.
Icons and legends to gather once again for SIRA’s Legends Gala to honor local stalwarts
There’s a local tall tale dating back to the 1960s about a young lawyer (who had just came home from the Vietnam War) encountering a longtime-serving court officer and sharing distinct similarities. Both were from Staten Island. Both went to Curtis High School. Both captained the Warriors’ track team....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A tradition reborn: Curtis-St. Peter’s Thanksgiving Eve hoops game to be played for the first time since 2019
Ryan Woods referred to the hours leading up to tipoff at the annual Curtis-St. Peter’s boys’ varsity basketball game on Thanksgiving Eve. “(Nothing but) Jitters, butterflies and cold sweats,’' laughed the rookie St. Peter’s varsity coach, who got his taste of playing the big game between 2005-08. “But it’s just a special feeling too that can’t be emulated.’'
HS girls’ soccer: Kayla Mendez, second-half surge propel Susan Wagner over Tottenville, 2-0
To Kayla Mendez, there was no need to press the panic button. Oh, sure, the Falcons were shutout in the first half for the first time all season. That was the bad news.
World’s quirkiest baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, is headed to FerryHawks’ Community Park
It’s not your father’s baseball team, or even your father’s baseball game...but it is coming to Staten Island in 2023. The world’s quirkiest baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, is bringing its “circus-like” show on the road and is headed for a pair of dates with the Staten Island FerryHawks at Community Park in August of 2023. The Georgia-based Independent team, which has its own unique set of ground rules, has been featured on ESPN for its energetic brand of baseball and zany antics and will visit St. George on Aug. 11 and 12 for a pair of games against the home team.
Video shows touching moment comedian Tracy Morgan meets boy, 5, at Staten Island cancer center
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Comedian Tracy Morgan paid a visit to the Florina Cancer Center at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH), Ocean Breeze, on Wednesday to meet a very brave little boy. Five-year-old Carmelo Carrozza Jr. is being treated at the center for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Thankfully, Carmelo is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Wild-Card playoffs: How to watch the San Diego Padres-New York Mets game tonight (10-7-22) | TV, live stream and time
MLB playoff fever is here. And the New York Mets have caught it. They are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. This time, they will host the San Diego Padres in a best-of-three wild-card series. All the games will be staged at Citi Field since the Mets had a better record during the regular season.
MLB playoffs: Padres-Mets National League Wild Card Series | Game 1 preview
This is what all the fuss is about. The New York Mets and San Diego Padres begin their best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series Friday at Citi Field. It’s the Mets’ first playoff appearance since 2016, when they were bounced from the wild card game by the San Francisco Giants.
Mets’ playoff hopes are riding on Edwin Diaz
In Edwin Diaz the New York Mets trust. The flame-throwing closer could be the single biggest factor in the Mets’ quest for a World Series title. TO BUY METS PLAYOFF TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. That’s according to MLB.com, which identified “one defining stat for each postseason team.”...
Staten Island obituaries for Oct. 6, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Jill Ada Caruso, 74 of West Brighton, passed away peacefully on Sept. 30, 2022, with her family by her side after a short illness. Jill had a very large extended family filled with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that she loved to talk to them on the phone and spend time with. Jill was a native Staten Islander, born and raised in Mariners Harbor and was graduated from Port Richmond High School. She retired from Chase Manhattan Bank as Foreign Loan Representative, for 40 years. She loved all holidays especially Christmas when most of her family would get together and have a feast of foods. Read the full obit on SILIve.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-Year-Old High School Basketball Star Shot And Killed
Letrell Duncan was a member of his high school's varsity basketball team and led his team to a 15-9 record his freshman season, scoring 180 points.
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
Rob Manfred sets record straight on Aaron Judge-Barry Bonds home run debate
Fact: New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the American League record-holder with 62 home runs in a single season. Fact: Former San Francisco Giants left fielder Barry Bonds is the MLB single-season record-holder with 73 home runs. However the debate about who is the true single-season home run king...
Drake set to perform at Apollo Theater in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Grammy Award-winning artist Drake is coming back to New York City for a one-night event at the historic Apollo Theater this November. Drake will be performing on Nov. 11 in an event called Drake at the Apollo. The announcement comes from the OVO Sound official Twitter page. Tickets are not for […]
Giants’ Dusty Baker settles Barry Bonds-Aaron Judge home run record debate
In the midst of celebration, there is conflict. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run, breaking the American League single-season record. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. The New York Yankees outfielder is not the overall single-season home run leader. That title is Barry Bonds’...
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
Mets’ Jeff McNeil wins NL batting title, Francisco Lindor promises him car
Jeff McNeil secured the 2022 National League batting title, finishing the year with a .326 average. How will the New York Mets slugger celebrate the accomplishment?. Well, it looks like he can expect a gift from teammate Francisco Lindor. McNeil secured the title when Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman failed to go...
Best restaurants on Staten Island in 2022, according to Michelin
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the realm of legit restaurant evaluations, the Michelin Guide is considered the most prestigious. A mere mention of a business can launch a small-town eatery into a stratosphere shared globally by fellow illustrious establishments. Staten Islanders have three such locations in their midst, all on the North Shore, under the designation of Bib Gourmand.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1