Yakima Herald Republic
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima
Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
You’re Invited to Experience History Hike Through Time at Candy Mountain in Richland
A FREE Hike through Time at Candy Mountain is set for Saturday, October 15th. Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historic Site will lead a history hike up Candy Mountain on Saturday, October 15 from 12:00–2:30 pm. The inaugural “Hike Through Time” ranger program is a free, guided 3.6-mile round-trip moderate hike to the top of Candy Mountain.
Just Announced: Classic Rock Legends Rocking Local Casino
I was alerted to this concert announcement by my friend sitting next to me and suddenly screaming out, "Holy S*$#, I can't believe they are coming here.!!" I screamed back "What, who is coming?" What Band Is Coming To Legends Casino In Toppenish?. My friend just happens to be a...
Pasco’s Annual FREE Fall Festival to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22nd
Make plans to attend this year's Pasco Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22nd. The fun starts at 4 pm at Volunteer Park (1125 North 4th Avenue-Pasco) with games, prizes, candy, an inflatable obstacle course, and also a GIANT inflatable slide. Pack up the kids and bring a few friends to the party. It's going to be a blast!
Today is the Day! Yakima-filmed Movie ‘All Sorts’ Is Out Today
It's been a long time coming but the movie that was filmed in Yakima and features local actors and extras and even behind the scenes crew members, All Sorts, is finally released today that you can enjoy watching immediately. YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play, AppleTV and Vimeo. Whatever your preference.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Family and friends of Lucian Munguia gather on his 5th birthday
Friends and family of the Munguia family gathered at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Wash., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Lucian's 5th birthday, to release sunflowers into the water and hold a candlelight vigil at sundown. Lucian Munguia was last seen at the park on Sept. 10.
DELICIOUS Tamales Are Taking Over For the 99 and 2000s in WAPATO
WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: Downtown Wapato at the Washington Victory Plaza. (On the corner of 2nd St and Wapato Ave.) COST: It is Free to attend but you will have to buy your own tamales. For more info, give Marla Hernandez a...
KIMA TV
Pet of the Week: Bashful and Happy are up for adoption
YAKIMA— Bashful and Happy are only two of seven other puppies in their litter up for adoption. Since there are seven puppies in their litter, they are named after Snow White’s seven dwarves. They are going to be at the Wilco event this Saturday, Yakima Humane Society says.
FOX 11 and 41
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
Yakima Herald Republic
Community gathers at Yakima park to mark missing boy's 5th birthday
Dozens of sunflowers dotted the surface of Reflection Pond in Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday to mark missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia’s birthday. The flowers were placed there by his friends and family who gathered at the Yakima park where he was last seen Sept. 10. Though not exactly a...
Visit The Only Tri-Cities Spot Scary Enough For Ghost Hunters
There are lots of rumored haunted placed around the Tri-Cities, but only one has been investigated by the Ghost Hunters TV show. Are you brave enough to visit?. WHERE DID GHOST HUNTERS INVESTIGATE? Back in 2007 the TV show Ghost Hunters came to Prosser Washington to investigate St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Season 3, episode 16 that aired on October 17th, 2007, was trying to investigate when "A priest summons TAPS to probe a church rectory in Washington State."
‘He deserves to be with us’: Yakima boy still missing, but not forgotten on 5th birthday
YAKIMA, Wash. — For families with small children, every birthday marks a year of big changes, one that’s commemorated with happiness, laughter and love. They sing to their little ones, watch them open presents and celebrate as they blow out candles and make a wish. But for the...
nbcrightnow.com
Safeway to close in November
KENNEWICK, Wash. - An employee at the Safeway on 2825 W Kennewick Avenue has confirmed the s…
nbcrightnow.com
Series of suspicious fires in Selah
SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all "questionable in nature." SFD is asking for the community's help...
Former Hermiston resident to open coffee shop in her hometown
HERMISTON — A Hermiston native is planning to return to her hometown to open a coffee shop. Most local people probably remember Tiffany Maddox for having grown up in Hermiston and having been a hair stylist in town for 16 years. That was before she met her husband, Jamey Maddox, and moved to Paterson, Washington. She joined him there on his family farm, where they grow and do custom cutting and bailing for other farms in the area, she said.
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Chronicle
Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
Seize The Dining Deals with Sea Galley in Yakima This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the succulent seafood selection at Sea Galley for half the price!. Sea Galley is the place to go when you're craving succulent crab legs. They feature a great selection of seafood, world-famous fish and chips, a popular salad bar, and savory steaks available any night of the week. A half-priced gift card makes a perfect gift for anyone… including yourself.
Chronicle
Helicopter Airlifts More Than 9 Tons of Trash From Abandoned Homeless Camps Along Yakima, Naches Rivers
They were dropped from the sky, huge white trash bags weighing about 250 pounds each. Early Wednesday, a helicopter began airlifting the bags filled with garbage and other debris left behind at abandoned campsites along the Yakima and Naches rivers and dropped them in an open area near Rotary Park just off 18th Street in Terrace Heights.
Comments / 0