Prosser, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima

Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

You’re Invited to Experience History Hike Through Time at Candy Mountain in Richland

A FREE Hike through Time at Candy Mountain is set for Saturday, October 15th. Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historic Site will lead a history hike up Candy Mountain on Saturday, October 15 from 12:00–2:30 pm. The inaugural “Hike Through Time” ranger program is a free, guided 3.6-mile round-trip moderate hike to the top of Candy Mountain.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Just Announced: Classic Rock Legends Rocking Local Casino

I was alerted to this concert announcement by my friend sitting next to me and suddenly screaming out, "Holy S*$#, I can't believe they are coming here.!!" I screamed back "What, who is coming?" What Band Is Coming To Legends Casino In Toppenish?. My friend just happens to be a...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Pet of the Week: Bashful and Happy are up for adoption

YAKIMA— Bashful and Happy are only two of seven other puppies in their litter up for adoption. Since there are seven puppies in their litter, they are named after Snow White’s seven dwarves. They are going to be at the Wilco event this Saturday, Yakima Humane Society says.
YAKIMA, WA
#Spooky Gravity Hill
FOX 11 and 41

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – ​A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Community gathers at Yakima park to mark missing boy's 5th birthday

Dozens of sunflowers dotted the surface of Reflection Pond in Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday to mark missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia’s birthday. The flowers were placed there by his friends and family who gathered at the Yakima park where he was last seen Sept. 10. Though not exactly a...
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

Visit The Only Tri-Cities Spot Scary Enough For Ghost Hunters

There are lots of rumored haunted placed around the Tri-Cities, but only one has been investigated by the Ghost Hunters TV show. Are you brave enough to visit?. WHERE DID GHOST HUNTERS INVESTIGATE? Back in 2007 the TV show Ghost Hunters came to Prosser Washington to investigate St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Season 3, episode 16 that aired on October 17th, 2007, was trying to investigate when "A priest summons TAPS to probe a church rectory in Washington State."
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of suspicious fires in Selah

SELAH, Wash. - The Selah Fire Department has reported a series of suspicious fires across a 12-hour period in the Wenas Valley. The three fires on October 6 are still being investigated, but Fire Chief Jim Lange calls them all "questionable in nature." SFD is asking for the community's help...
SELAH, WA
EDNPub

Former Hermiston resident to open coffee shop in her hometown

HERMISTON — A Hermiston native is planning to return to her hometown to open a coffee shop. Most local people probably remember Tiffany Maddox for having grown up in Hermiston and having been a hair stylist in town for 16 years. That was before she met her husband, Jamey Maddox, and moved to Paterson, Washington. She joined him there on his family farm, where they grow and do custom cutting and bailing for other farms in the area, she said.
HERMISTON, OR
94.5 KATS

Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chinook Salmon Fishing on Columbia River to Close After Friday

The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
PASCO, WA
News Talk KIT

Seize The Dining Deals with Sea Galley in Yakima This Friday

Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the succulent seafood selection at Sea Galley for half the price!. Sea Galley is the place to go when you're craving succulent crab legs. They feature a great selection of seafood, world-famous fish and chips, a popular salad bar, and savory steaks available any night of the week. A half-priced gift card makes a perfect gift for anyone… including yourself.
YAKIMA, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
