survivornet.com
‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer
Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
New part of the human body found inside lungs
In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Phys.org
Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine
University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good
The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
survivornet.com
Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
scitechdaily.com
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection
A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40
It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
studyfinds.org
Drinking tea significantly slashes risk of diabetes — but only if you’ve had 4 cups
WUHAN, China — If you’re worried about developing diabetes, drinking tea throughout the day may help. New research shows that people who consume at least four mugs a day are 17 percent less likely to develop the disease. Scientists from Wuhan University in China say the findings apply...
MedicalXpress
Study indicates COVID-19 boosters among vaccinated individuals significantly reduce hospitalization rates
A Providence study released online today in the Journal of the American Medical Association sheds new light on the added benefit of a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among previously vaccinated individuals. Researchers found that boosters add about 70% extra protection, which lasts for 4–5 months, and concluded...
studyfinds.org
Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary
TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
New Omicron Booster Side Effects: What to Expect From the Bivalent Vaccines
Experts say the side effects from the new booster doses are expected to be very similar to other COVID-19 shots.
Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?
(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
