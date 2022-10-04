ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

New part of the human body found inside lungs

In a new study, scientists found a new part of the human body in our lungs. According to this new study, researchers have found an entirely new part of the cell in the delicate, branching passageways of the human lung, also known as the bronchioles.
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
Phys.org

Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine

University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
WILDLIFE
TheDailyBeast

This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

The novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants. The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Indiana Boy, 4, With Upset Stomach Was Told By Doctors He ‘Likely Had A Stomach Virus Or Gastrointestinal Issues:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Maverick Pendleton, 4, is currently battling a cancerous brain tumor after experiencing symptoms that were initially thought to be from a stomach virus or a gastrointestinal issue. Now, his family is sharing his story during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Symptoms of brain tumors are often caused by increased pressure in...
SPENCER, IN
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: One in three infected, unvaccinated people no longer have detectable antibodies one year after infection

A prospective seroprevalence study in the Catalan population underlines the need to get vaccinated despite having been infected, and confirms that hybrid immunity (vaccination plus infection) is more robust and long-lasting. The study has been published in BMC Medicine. Both infection and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 contribute to building a population's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
Daily Beast

Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant

All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH

