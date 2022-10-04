Read full article on original website
Related
Orange County residents voice concerns over flights bringing migrants to the area
Orange County residents voice concerns over flights bringing migrants to the area
President Biden to visit New Jersey today; Middletown mayor says residents should expect road closures
President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a Democratic fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy’s home in Middletown today.
17 years later: Borough Council approves redevelopment plan for long-abandoned NJ movie theater
The Borough Council has approved creating a redevelopment plan for a variety of uses for the long-abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville.
Massapequa Park homeowners say repair to broken pipe has been ongoing for 5 years
Massapequa Park residents say they are frustrated with a broken sewer pipe that has been taking over five years to repair.
RELATED PEOPLE
East Ramapo parents take the stand at board meeting over school-provided meals
Parents in East Ramapo took the mic at a school board meeting to say they're outraged over what their kids are being fed in school.
Comments / 0