State College, PA

Penn State wrestling’s 2022-23 schedule has been released. Here’s who the Nittany Lions will face

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Penn State announced its 2022-2023 schedule on Tuesday morning.

The Nittany Lions will host seven dual meets this year with two in the Bryce Jordan Center. Each date is subject to change, according to a press release.

2022 National Champions Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks and Max Dean are set to return, in addition to All-American Greg Kerkvliet. The Nittany Lions won their ninth championship in 11 seasons during the 2021-2022 year, producing a 17-0 dual meet record.

They will open the season against Lock Haven at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Rec Hall. The next meet will be the week after, traveling to West Point for the Black Knight Open at Army-West Point on Nov. 20. Penn State will open December on the road, heading to Rider on Dec. 2 in Trenton at CURE Insurance Arena and the Nittany Lions will travel to Lehigh on Dec. 4.

Penn State will then host Oregon State at Rec Hall on Dec. 11. The Nittany Lions will participate in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from Dec. 19-20. The dual tournament is set to feature 12 teams in two pools, with the Nittany Lions’ opponents to be announced at a later date.

The Big Ten season will start with on Jan. 6 with Penn State heading to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers. Penn State will host Michigan on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at Bryce Jordan Center, followed by hosting Michigan State at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Rec Hall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fsqqi_0iLcGgRY00
The Penn State Nittany Lion pumps up the crowd in February during the wrestling match against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The Nittany Lions will host Iowa for their second Bryce Jordan Center dual on Jan. 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The Nittany Lions will head to Columbus for a dual meet with Ohio State on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., followed by a road dual with Indiana on Feb. 5. Penn State is set to take on Rutgers in Piscataway on Feb. 10, followed by a home meet on Feb. 12 at Rec Hall against Maryland. Penn State finishes off the regular season with a home dual with Clarion on Feb. 19 in Rec Hall.

The postseason will begin in Ann Arbor for the 2023 Big Ten Championship from March 4-5. Penn State’s national qualifiers will then head to the 2023 NCAA Championships on March 16-18 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

The full schedule is below:

2022-23 SCHEDULE

N0VEMBER

Friday, Nov. 11 Lock Haven at 7 p.m. at Rec Hall

Sunday, Nov. 20 Black Knight Open, West Point, N.Y., time TBA

DECEMBER

Friday, Dec. 2 Rider, Trenton, N.J., CURE Arena, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4 at Lehigh at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11 Oregon State at 2 p.m. at Rec Hall

Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 19-20 Collegiate Wrestling Duals at Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

JANUARY

Friday, Jan. 6 at Wisconsin at 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20 Michigan at Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m.

Sunday. Jan. 22 Michigan State at Rec Hall at 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 Iowa at Bryce Jordan Center at 8:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 3 at Ohio State at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 at Indiana, time TBA

Friday, Feb. 10 at Rutgers, time TBA

Sunday, Feb. 12 Maryland, 1 p.m. at Rec Hall

Sunday, Feb. 19 Clarion, 1 p.m. at Rec Hall

MARCH

Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5 2022, Big Ten Championships, Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Thursday-Saturday March 16-18 2022 NCAA Championships, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXxYV_0iLcGgRY00
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young (left) celebrates his win over Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix during their 133-pound match at the 2022 NCAA Division Wrestling Championships in Detroit, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (Andy Morrison/Detroit News via AP) Andy Morrison/AP

